Ben’s Soft Pretzels Sets Sail With Shipwreck Island: A New Pretzel “Container” Bakery in Panama City Beach, Florida.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben’s Soft Pretzels, the beloved purveyor of warm, doughy delights, is thrilled to announce its latest adventure—a partnership with Shipwreck Island Water Park in Panama City Beach, Florida. Starting today, visitors to Shipwreck Island can indulge in the iconic taste of Ben’s Soft Pretzels while navigating thrilling water slides and lazy rivers.

A Perfect Blend of Flavor and Fun: As families and sunseekers flock to Shipwreck Island, they’ll discover a delightful addition—the irresistible aroma of freshly baked pretzels. Ben’s Soft Pretzels, known for their warm, salty perfection, will be available at multiple locations within the water park.

Scott Jones, CEO of Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Shares His Excitement: “We’re setting sail with Shipwreck Island, and it’s a voyage we are excited to embark upon. There’s something magical about the combination of sun, water, and a soft pretzel. As families create memories here, we’re honored to be part of their experience.”

A Treat for All Ages: Whether you’re plunging down the Pirate’s Plunge slide, floating along the Castaway River, or simply basking in the Florida sun, Ben’s Soft Pretzels will be there to satisfy your cravings. From classic salted pretzels to creative flavors like cinnamon sugar and jalapeño cheese, there’s a pretzel for every palate.

About Shipwreck Island Water Park: Shipwreck Island, nestled in the heart of Panama City, promises aquatic adventures for all. With thrilling slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers, it’s a haven for water enthusiasts seeking fun and relaxation.

Visit Shipwreck Island: For ticket information, park hours, and details on Ben’s Soft Pretzels locations, visit Shipwreck Island Water Park or go to www.shipwreckisland.com.

About Ben’s Soft Pretzels: Ben’s Soft Pretzels has been delighting taste buds since 2008. With a commitment to quality, freshness, and community, they’ve become a household name across the country. From mall kiosks to sports arenas, Ben’s Soft Pretzels continues to spread pretzel joy wherever they go.

