Cameron Isaman joins Kleinschmidt Associates as a Senior Engineering Advisor
Cameron Isaman, P.E.
Seasoned engineering professional with more than 20 years of industry experience.
REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Cameron Isaman, P.E., as a Senior Mechanical Engineer.
— Adam Haskell, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt
In his new role, Cameron will lead mechanical design across a range of hydropower projects. With his extensive background in project management and hydropower rehabilitation, he will be responsible for planning, designing, and overseeing the construction of new developments and modernizing existing facilities. His focus on integrating sustainable engineering practices into the firm’s projects, will enhance Kleinschmidt’s capacity to deliver comprehensive and innovative energy solutions
“Cameron’s expertise in the design of hydropower projects, both greenfield and rehabilitation, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our hydropower capabilities,” says Adam Haskell, Engineering Technical Director, “His experience with all aspects of the project life cycle from conceptual design through construction support services will undoubtedly strengthen our team and benefit our clients, especially those on the west coast.”
“I am excited to join Kleinschmidt, who has a focused approach to specifically hydropower related work. I will be bringing my 20+ years of experience as a consultant in new hydro design, rehabilitation of hydro projects, and construction/commissioning to focus on US West Coast clients” says Cameron Isaman, Senior Mechanical Engineer at Kleinschmidt.
Cameron holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Gonzaga University. Cameron is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Washington, Oregon, and Colorado and an active member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and an active chair member on the ASME Hydropower Technical Committee.
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
