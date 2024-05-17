One misconception that frustrates me is the misdiagnosis of all people with BPD as crazy or manipulative. Often we are just struggling to deal with our pain, and such judgements are not only harsh and reductive, but also unfair.
Misconceptions about mental illness can be severely damaging
