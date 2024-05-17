Submit Release
Weekly Traffic Update: May 17, 2024

UPDATE: Kasold Dr. northbound lane closure extended through May 24

Previously reported in the Weekly Traffic Update for May 3, crews from Evergy closed the northbound outside lane on Kasold Dr. (south of Bob Billings Pkwy) to perform utility work. This work has now been extended through May 24, pending weather or other delays.

Access to the right turn lane at Bob Billings Pkwy will continue to not be impacted from this closure.

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

