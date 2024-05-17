Federal Reserve Board announces its denial of two rulemaking petitions due to legal and policy considerations

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its denial of two rulemaking petitions due to legal and policy considerations. The first petition asked the Board to develop a framework requiring Board-supervised firms to disclose promised financial commitments to certain corporate initiatives, and the second asked for revisions to the Uniform Financial Institution Rating System framework and adjustments to the framework for financial holding company eligibility.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.