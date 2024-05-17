Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,441 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces its denial of two rulemaking petitions due to legal and policy considerations

May 17, 2024

Federal Reserve Board announces its denial of two rulemaking petitions due to legal and policy considerations

For release at 2:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its denial of two rulemaking petitions due to legal and policy considerations. The first petition asked the Board to develop a framework requiring Board-supervised firms to disclose promised financial commitments to certain corporate initiatives, and the second asked for revisions to the Uniform Financial Institution Rating System framework and adjustments to the framework for financial holding company eligibility.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces its denial of two rulemaking petitions due to legal and policy considerations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more