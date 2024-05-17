Adaptive Expeditions Receives $50,000 from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment
Local Athlete Surprised With Custom Sports Equipment
We know sport has the power to change lives and we are excited to have new equipment that will help adaptive sports be more accessible to even more athletes with disabilities.”CHARLESTON, SC, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Expeditions, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that provides sports and recreational programs state-wide, year-round to people with disabilities, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment. The grant enabled Adaptive Expeditions, a member of the Move United network, to enhance its adaptive paddle sports programming through the purchase of additional sports equipment, including 21 sea kayaks, 16 paddleboards, paddles, lifejackets, a new trailer, and storage container, to better serve individuals with physical disabilities.
The Hartford also surprised 7-year-old, Wyatt Carr, with a Terra Trike, a three-wheel recumbent adaptive bike. This custom-fit adaptive cycle will allow Carr to have freedom to ride with his family and friends. This high-quality adaptive bike will help Carr cover a lot of ground, navigate difficult obstacles, and surmount challenges.
“This grant from The Hartford will enable Adaptive Expeditions to expand a handful of programs including sea kayaking, kayak fishing, stand up paddling, paddleboard fishing, wave ski, and surfing programs, and will increase our capacity to serve more athletes with disabilities,” said Joe Moore, Adaptive Expedition’s executive director. “We know sport has the power to change lives and we are excited to have new equipment that will help adaptive sports be more accessible to even more athletes with disabilities.”
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for more than 30 years. As a leading disability insurer, the company has seen firsthand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world-class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
