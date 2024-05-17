Governor Beshear Conducts Ceremonial Signing of HB 159 during KNA’s Legislative Conference at Galen College of Nursing
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing hosted Governor Andy Beshear for a ceremonial signing of House Bill 159 during the Kentucky Nurses Association’s (KNA) Legislative Conference. While the groundbreaking healthcare bill had already been signed into law, this ceremonial event underscored its significance and the collective efforts behind its passage.
The 2024 KNA Legislative Conference, “Inspiring Action, Transforming Care: Nurses Lead the Way,” brought together nursing professionals, legislators, and stakeholders from the healthcare industry to engage in leadership discussions, influence policy, and find solutions for nursing and healthcare issues.
House Bill 159, which decriminalizes medical errors, made Kentucky the first state to implement such progressive legislation. The bill, a top advocacy priority for the KNA in 2024, aims to address key issues in the healthcare industry and support the recruitment and retention of nurses by providing criminal protection for healthcare professionals.
"We are proud to have hosted the Kentucky Nurses Association Legislation Session at Galen and Governor Beshear's ceremonial signing of House Bill 159,” said Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen. “This event showcased the collective determination of our nursing community and the commitment to support those who tirelessly care for our communities. We commend Governor Beshear for his leadership in prioritizing the needs of healthcare workers.”
The conference enabled discussion on current and proposed legislation impacting healthcare in Kentucky, promoting active engagement through the KNA Leadership and Advocacy Academy program, and articulating nursing and healthcare issues to key stakeholder groups and the media. Governor Beshear’s presence highlighted his commitment to addressing the challenges the nursing workforce faces.
The event also featured remarks from Dolores White, KNA President; State Representative Patrick Flannery; and Julie Denton, KNA Lobbyist and President, The Denton Group, who highlighted the significance of House Bill 159 and the collaborative efforts that made its passage possible.
“The Kentucky Nurses Association has profound gratitude to Governor Beshear for his willingness to listen to the challenges the 90,000 nurses in our state face and to take action to affect positive change,” said Delanor Manson, KNA CEO. “Signing this bill is a big step forward for nurses in the state who can now feel confident that they are not risking jail time in the course of their jobs. It will also aid in recruiting and retaining nurses, a dire need as Kentucky continues to face a nursing shortage. Having a governor who listens to nursing leaders is a big step forward for Kentucky. There is no Healthcare without nurses.”
Galen is dedicated to advancing the nursing profession and supporting initiatives that enhance nursing education and healthcare practices. Hosting this ceremonial signing event further reinforces Galen's commitment to advocating for nurses and ensuring the highest standards of patient care.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 13,000 students on its campuses in 20 enrolling campuses across 10 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found on the College website.
