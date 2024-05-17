Soroka Medical Center Gala: Honoring Healthcare Innovation, Resilience & Beloved Leaders
Soroka Friends to Honor 11th Annual 'Pillars of Progress' Gala Highlighting Revolutionary Urologic Care & Unwavering Resilience in the Face of AdversityMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFS) will host its 11th Annual “Pillars of Progress” Gala on June 4th at the Pierre Hotel, spotlighting Soroka Medical Center’s strides in advancements in urologic care, underscored by the recent opening of the Dr. Sheinfeld Urology Institute. The evening honors three remarkable individuals, each a pillar of their respective communities: His Excellency Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, Recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal of Honor; Dr. David Goldberg, Recipient of the Healthcare Champion Medal of Honor, and Dr. Joel Sheinfeld, Recipient of the Humanitarian Award. Carlos M. Gutierrez, Angela Retelny and Ruth Steinberg are co-chairs of this notable evening, benefiting both Emergency Aid and the new Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute. Soroka.org/Gala.
Soroka Medical Center, located in Be’er Sheva, is 22 miles from Gaza and the sole major medical Center for Israel’s South. Since October 7th, Soroka has fulfilled its lifesaving mission as Israel’s Medical Iron Dome with unparalleled valor, providing critical medical aid and care to Israel’s wounded. Within the first 24 hours, 680 severely wounded patients arrived at Soroka as the largest mass-casualty event at a hospital ever recorded. While the gravity of injuries and the relentless stream of patients strained the hospital’s resources, Soroka’s dedicated staff consistently exemplify unwavering commitment and remarkable skill and fortitude. Their heroic efforts in the face of adversity reflects their unwavering dedication to saving lives.
Where the future of health begins, Soroka Medical Center is a model of medical care emphasizing clinical excellence, scientific innovation, and education. Soroka’s Urology Department strategically focuses on the continuous development and improvement of services, infrastructure, and capabilities. The Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute provides state-of -the-art advances in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of urologic diseases. Based on a foundation of research, education, and global collaboration, housed in a state-of-the-art new facility; urologic care will be transformed, with Soroka serving as a pillar of the resurgence of the Negev region.
The distinguished honorees, alongside the tireless efforts of Soroka Medical Center, exemplify the spirit of resilience, compassion, and innovation.
• Hailing from a distinguished Sephardic rabbinic lineage that traces its roots back to 15th-century Spain, H.E. Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie embodies a spirit of service and leadership that transcends borders, and profound commitment to education, healing the body and soul, and cultural preservation.
• With over three decades of experience as an esteemed internist at Columbia Doctors and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, Dr. David Goldberg has been a steadfast champion of compassionate and exceptional healthcare, a trusted pillar in the Scarsdale community.
• A renowned urologic surgeon and trailblazer in testicular cancer care, Dr. Joel Sheinfeld is Deputy Chief of Urology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His leadership and dedication to clinical excellence, education, mentorship and research have positively influenced countless lives.
Cantor Netanel Hershtik of The Hamptons Synagogue will provide an inspirational musical interlude. There will be auctions featuring coveted items and exclusive experiences, and a raffle for exquisite diamond Star of David necklaces. Special ticket prices are available for young professionals, thanks to a generous benefactor. To learn more about the gala, secure tickets, place tribute journal ads, explore the auction and purchase raffle tickets, please visit Soroka.org/Gala or call the AFS office at 914-725-9070.
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.
Soroka Medical Center is Israel’s leading healthcare institution providing world-class healthcare for all. Located in Be’er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire Negev, one of the country’s most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over 1.2 million residents, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel’s land. With two medical schools, a proven record of producing groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments and an extraordinary staff, Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all, regardless of race, religion, or politics. This unique institution, founded in 1959, exemplifies a deep commitment to outstanding medical care, peaceful coexistence in action and medical research that has a global impact. Soroka.org
Rahel Shamailova Inkateshta
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center
+1 914-725-9070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube