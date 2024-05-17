Submit Release
Premier Moe Appoints New Advanced Education Minister

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2024

Premier Scott Moe has made a change to the provincial cabinet, appointing Colleen Young to serve as Minister of Advanced Education.

"Minister Wyant recently asked to step away from his cabinet duties," Moe said.  "He has been an effective and compassionate voice in our cabinet and I thank him for his service and friendship.

"Colleen Young will be a strong minister with experience in this area, having served on the University of Saskatchewan Senate prior to her election to the Legislature."

Young was sworn in as Minister at a ceremony today and is entering Cabinet for the first time. All other cabinet appointments remain unchanged.

