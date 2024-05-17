Sterling Structural Makes Giant CNC Acquisition

5-Axis CNC Machine C.R Onsrud

Sterling Structural installed a new High-Rail 5-Axis CNC machine to enhance production of TerraLam® CLT panels, boosting efficiency and delivery speed.

PHOENIX, IL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 6-8, 2024, at Sterling’s factory (Phoenix, Illinois), a giant arrived—1,500-square-foot, steel-constructed C.R. Onsrud High-Rail 5-Axis CNC machine, which will rapidly and accurately execute the sawing and milling operations for Sterling’s TerraLam® cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels.

Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, known for their innovative, sustainable prefabricated TerraLam CLT panels, has been a growing force in the North American building design and construction industry With C.R. Onsrud’s High-Rail CNC machine, the company says investing in additional machining capability will increase throughput so they can deliver their prefabricated panels to construction sites even faster.

The introduction of the High-Rail CNC machine marks a significant milestone for Sterling Structural, positioning the company as a frontrunner in the industry and reinforcing its reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability.

“C.R. Onsrud and Sterling co-specified the 5-Axis High-Rail to be the exact machine we needed to transform our Terralam CLT standard billets into robust buildings components for the design and construction industries we serve”, notes Michaela Harms, Senior director of Mass Timber for Sterling Structural. “Our customers expect reliable and seamless installation of our CLT products, and with this modified, domestically-produced, 5-axis CNC, we can deliver even more buildings across the country”, Michaela Harms, Senior Director of Mass Timber for Sterling Structural says.