Sterling Structural Announces SFI® Certification

Largest CLT Provider in North America Obtains An Additional Tool To Bring Sustainable Mass Timber to the Masses

PHOENIX, ILLINOIS, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Structural is proud to announce the achievement of the Certified Sourcing certification under the rigorous Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) standard. This achievement highlights Sterling’s commitment to sourcing timber from responsibly managed North American forests and expanding the accessibility of mass timber construction elements.

The SFI® certification signifies adherence to stringent environmental, social, and economic criteria in forest management practices. Sterling Structural underwent a comprehensive third-party audit to demonstrate compliance with these strict standards, solidifying its position as a responsible forest products provider.

“Achieving SFI® Certified Sourcing certification is an important significant step forward in our mission to promote sustainable construction practices," remarked Michaela Harms, Sr. Director of Mass Timber for Sterling Structural. "This commitment reinforces offering our customers not only top-quality, 100% domestic, beautiful, building materials but also the assurance that their projects are being built with environmental responsibility in mind."

Beyond SFI® certification, Sterling Structural distinguishes itself by:

100% Domestic Timber Sourcing: The company utilizes a robust network of domestic suppliers, ensuring consistent and reliable access to high-quality timber while minimizing the environmental impact associated with long-distance transportation.

Enhanced Logistics: Robust logistical infrastructure and streamlined processes enable efficient delivery of wood products to project sites, reducing delays and optimizing construction schedules.

Sustainable Solution: With established EPD values and rigorous certifications including the Declare Red List Free status, Sterling is committed to leading efforts for a regenerative built environment.

Sterling is now enabled to employ the usage of the SFI Certified Sourcing certification label, showcasing their commitment to corporate social responsibility. These labels not only signal a dedication to responsible forest management but also communicate to customers that they prioritize sustainable sourcing. By partnering with SFI, Sterling can meet the increasing demand for forest products from certified sources, reinforcing the company’s already environmentally conscious practices.

About Sterling Structural

Sterling Structural is a leading supplier of engineered wood products renowned for their quality, sustainability, and performance. Through responsible sourcing practices, a robust logistics network, and a focus on expanding mass timber accessibility, Sterling Structural empowers a future built on environmental responsibility and innovative construction solutions. Experience the TerraLam difference.

About the Sustainable Forestry Initiative®

The Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing sustainable forest management practices throughout North America. The SFI® standard provides a comprehensive framework for responsible forest management, ensuring the health and productivity of forests for generations to come.