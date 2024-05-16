Statement by Premier King on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

CANADA, May 16 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia:

“On this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, Prince Edward Island stands with members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to reaffirm their fundamental right to be treated equally and with dignity and respect. No one should be subjected to discrimination or violence based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

I encourage all islanders to do their part in promoting acceptance, equality, and inclusion in their daily lives. Whether through small acts of kindness, speaking up against discrimination, or actively supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals and initiatives, every action contributes to creating a more compassionate society.

I want to thank all those who work to create inclusive communities and equal opportunities for all Islanders. From organizing events and providing support services to advocating for policy changes and raising awareness, their commitment and passion inspire positive change.

Today and every, we must continue to work together to challenge discrimination, promote acceptance, and foster a culture of inclusivity in our communities.”