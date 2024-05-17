Submit Release
F&G officers seek information about mule deer doe shot and left to waste near Banks

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in the Southwest Region are seeking information about a mule deer doe that was shot near Banks and left to waste sometime between May 5 and May 8.

Conservation officers located the doe in the Zimmer Creek area of Unit 33, just north and east of Banks.

"What made this incident particularly egregious is the fact that this doe was still pregnant with two fawns that were very close to being born," said Conservation Officer Corey Taylor. "Any information that can aid in this investigation would be appreciated."

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is encouraged to contact Taylor at 208-781-1391, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a reward for providing information that leads to a citation.

