VADOC Facilities Find Unique Ways to Recognize Correctional Officers During Correctio...

Press Release May 17, 2024

RICHMOND — Throughout Correctional Officers Week, several Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) facilities celebrated correctional officers with various activities and meals to honor their service to the Commonwealth.

“Correctional Officers at the Virginia Department of Corrections work tirelessly every day to ensure long-term public safety for all Virginians,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Even though we thank them throughout the entire year, Correctional Officers Week gives us the opportunity to spotlight their contributions and hold events in their honor.”

Below is a breakdown highlighting how VADOC facilities honored corrections officers during Correctional Officers Week for each region:

Eastern Region

Brunswick CCAP provided meals for officers on May 8 and 9.

Caroline Correctional Unit 2 provided a meal from a local restaurant on May 6 and 7.

Greensville Correctional Center provided lunch on May 8 and 9.

Haynesville Correctional Center celebrated throughout the week with provided meals and games.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center celebrated Correctional Officers Week with an employee breakfast and luncheon, snack bags, and much more.

Brides Correctional Center celebrated National Correctional Officers Week with a provided meal on May 9 and 10.

Sussex I State Prison’s staff was treated to a coffee in the mornings, served a meal, and got to play different games throughout the week.

Central Region

Beaumont Correctional Center staff designed a flag signed by staff to represent the Thin Grey Line emphasizing that correctional officers are the backbone of the facility and VADOC. The facility’s Healing Environment ambassadors also passed out candy and goodie bags to all staff members.

Western Region

Appalachian CCAP held multiple events throughout Correctional Officers Week, including provided meals, cookouts by staff, and an ice cream truck on site.

Bland Correctional Center had a provided meal from a local restaurant on May 7 and 8. Staff also participated in a pie-in-the-face activity and a prize drawing. Staff also received goodie bags with appreciation messages.

Keen Mountain Correctional Center staff was served a taco bar with desserts and drinks served by executive team members on May 7 and 8.

Pocahontas State Correctional Center honored officers with a luncheon, provided with assistance from its Healing Environment committee and Director Dotson. Officers got to enjoy friendly competition with numerous games, enjoyed food, and much more.

Red Onion State Prison staff received multiple meals during the week, along with ice cream.

River North Correctional Center celebrated Correctional Officers Week with multiple appreciation meals, raffle drawings for gift cards, a dessert contest, and much more.

Wallens Ridge State Prison staff received a meal, popcorn, and ice cream. There was also a staff drawing for gift cards and other prizes.

The VADOC thanks its correctional officers and all members of its correctional team for their hard work and dedication each day.