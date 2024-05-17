Submit Release
MOSTe Honored at Los Angeles Business Journal Luncheon Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSTe (Motivating Our Students Through Experience), a nonprofit organization dedicated to mentoring and empowering girls from underserved areas of Los Angeles County, is thrilled to announce its recent honor as a finalist for Outstanding Business + Nonprofit Collaboration at the prestigious Los Angeles Business Journal Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards luncheon. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and impact MOSTe has made. Mentoring and empowering girls from low-income areas of Los Angeles County, MOSTe is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of college-educated women, guiding them to become confident, career-minded agents of social change.

MOSTe is immensely grateful to the Blank Rome Law Firm, for nominating MOSTe for this distinguished honor. And Stacy Phillips for her unwavering support, her advocacy highlights the importance of nonprofits and corporate partnerships in advancing educational opportunities and empowerment for young women in Los Angeles.

This honor not only celebrates the achievements of MOSTe but also shines a light on the critical need for programs that support the educational and personal growth of young women from underserved communities. MOSTe remains dedicated to developing women who are not only academically successful but also confident and ready to contribute to their communities as leaders.

Find more information about MOSTe, please visit our website at: www.moste.org

About MOSTe
MOSTe is a mentoring, scholarship, and college-access organization that empowers young women from underserved areas of Los Angeles County to achieve their dreams of college education and career success. Through mentorship, college counseling, and inspiring programming, MOSTe supports young women from middle school through college, fostering confident, career-focused agents of social change.

