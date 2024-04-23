2024 Lanterns Awards

Mentoring Nonprofit Honors Trailblazing Women Who Empower and Inspire the Next Generation of Young Women

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSTe to honor Janice Byrant Howroyd at the 2024 Lanterns Awards

On April 25, 2024, Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe) will celebrate the remarkable achievements of businesswoman Janice Bryant Howroyd at the 24th Annual Lanterns Awards. This prestigious event doubles as a fundraiser for the Los Angeles-based nonprofit, which is dedicated to mentoring and empowering girls from low-income areas of Los Angeles County. MOSTe's programs focus on providing diverse experiences to nurture these young women into becoming college-educated, career-driven leaders of the future.

For over 20 years, inspired by Marian Wright Edelman’s book Lanterns: A Memoir of Mentors, the Lanterns Awards have recognized inspiring leaders whose achievements create greater opportunities for women and girls, including Dr. Mae Jemison (the first Black woman astronaut), Laila Ali, Sparks owner Carla Christofferson, Hill Harper, Brenda Villa, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Beatriz Acevedo, Amber Finch Ariel Fan, Hydee Feldstein Soto, and author Sandra Cisneros.

Janice Bryant Howroyd is a distinguished entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of The ActOne Group, the largest Black-owned staffing firm in the world. Born in North Carolina, Howroyd moved to Los Angeles in 1976 with just $900 and a vision. She founded The ActOne Group in the front of a rug shop in California 45 years ago, and since then, she has grown it into a global employment and management powerhouse.

Howroyd's business acumen and leadership have earned her a spot on Forbes' list of the wealthiest self-made women in the US. She is also an author, with several books to her name, including Acting Up: Winning in Business and Life Using Down-Home Wisdom. Her influence extends beyond business; she is recognized as a leading voice in promoting diversity and inclusion within the corporate sector.

As of 2024, MOSTe has supported over 2,000 girls in Los Angeles to go to college, graduate, and launch successful careers. From middle school to college, MOSTe offers girls a positive community to build confidence and pursue their education, and provides caring mentors to guide their growth.

"For our students, witnessing the achievements of women who mirror their own backgrounds and have successfully navigated the path to higher education and professional success is profoundly transformative," states MOSTe Executive Director Nicole Fisher. "It serves as a powerful motivation for them to embrace and pursue their own aspirations with confidence."

Find more information about MOSTe at: www.moste.org

MOSTe mentors and empowers girls from under-resourced areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated and career driven women. Their goal is for all graduating high school seniors to complete college within four to six years, and to develop into women who are confident, career-oriented women who are prepared to drive social change.. Since 2009, 75% of MOSTe scholars have graduated from college within 6 years, far above the national average of 48% for first-generation college students. http://www.moste.org

Media Contact: Nicole Fisher, Executive Director

Phone: (213) 537-9157

Email: nicole.fisher@moste.org

Website: http://www.moste.org