Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,444 in the last 365 days.

Governor issues statement on the Farmington High School Graduation incident 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued a statement upon learning about the incident that took place during the Farmington High School graduation ceremony.

“In New Mexico, we are proud of and committed to our diversity, and what happened at the Farmington High School graduation ceremony does not reflect that commitment. It is unacceptable that a student was reprimanded for representing their culture during a time of celebration.

I appreciate that the Farmington schools acknowledge that they could have handled this situation better and that their policy may be too restrictive. However, it shouldn’t have required the student raising this issue for a school to recognize its lack of inclusivity,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

You just read:

Governor issues statement on the Farmington High School Graduation incident 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more