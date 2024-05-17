Governor issues statement on the Farmington High School Graduation incident 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued a statement upon learning about the incident that took place during the Farmington High School graduation ceremony.

“In New Mexico, we are proud of and committed to our diversity, and what happened at the Farmington High School graduation ceremony does not reflect that commitment. It is unacceptable that a student was reprimanded for representing their culture during a time of celebration.

I appreciate that the Farmington schools acknowledge that they could have handled this situation better and that their policy may be too restrictive. However, it shouldn’t have required the student raising this issue for a school to recognize its lack of inclusivity,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.