K-Security Leader Fasoo to Showcase Cutting-Edge Ransomware Solution at Vietnam Security Summit 2024

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, enterprise content management, and AI platforms, will share its vision for advancing data security and governance in today’s remote and hybrid work environments at the Vietnam Security Summit 2024.

It will showcase its innovative DSPM (Data Security Posture Management), EDRM (Enterprise DRM), and EBR (Enterprise Backup and Recovery) solutions, designed to confront cyber-attacks, insider threats, ransomware, and data governance needs. The booth location for Fasoo is #19 on the expo floor of InterContinental Hanoi Landmark 72 in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 30th.

Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo, highlights the widespread challenge across industries in safeguarding intellectual property and protecting it from ransomware attacks, as well as managing sensitive data in compliance with regulations like the PDPA or GDPR. In increasingly complex IT environments, organizations should take more proactive measures to continuously manage data, maintain encryptions for all types of information assets, and enable automated real-time backup.

Fasoo’s data-centric security suite is uniquely positioned to empower enterprises in their digital transformation while ensuring the highest levels of data security. It is designed to discover, classify, protect, govern, and monitor sensitive files.

Recently, Fasoo released FC-BR (Fasoo Content Backup and Recovery), a data backup and restore solution specifically designed to confront ransomware attacks. FC-BR provides systematic data management and security in conjunction with Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED), which protects sensitive data regardless of location. It overcomes the shortcomings of existing commercial backup solutions and reduces costs through excellent backup efficiency. FC-BR allows organizations to automatically categorize documents by department, user, document extension, FED document security levels, or classifications set by Fasoo Data Radar (FDR). Its real-time backup safeguards target documents automatically as users create and save them.

To learn more about the Fasoo data-centric security suite and Fasoo Content Backup and Recovery, please come visit us at the booth #19 at the summit or visit us at https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-content-backup-and-recovery/

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo’s continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit http://www.fasoo.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Fasoo, at soniaawanpr@gmail.com.