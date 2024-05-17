Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo addresses African Palliative Care Conference, 17 May

Deputy Minister to address African Palliative Care Conference

Pretoria: The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo will on Friday evening (17 May) attend and deliver a keynote address at the African Palliative Care Conference in Cape Town.

The conference is organised by African Palliative Care Association (APCA), a pan-African organisation ensuring that palliative care is widely understood, integrated into health systems at all levels and underpinned by evidence in order to reduce pain and suffering across Africa.

Palliative care is not just about end-of-life support; it also plays a role in preventing complications and improving the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

Historically, palliative care was associated with services provided by Hospices that provided relief of pain and suffering of patients and their families or caregivers especially during the end-of-life.

These services were primarily linked to care of patients suffering from cancer. In 2016, the Department of Health appointed a national committee to draft the National Policy Framework and Strategy on Palliative.

The Association is driven by a profound desire to reduce unnecessary pain and suffering from life-limiting illnesses across Africa, APCA was formally founded in Tanzania in 2004.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 May 2024

Time: 18h00

Venues: Westin Hotel, Cape Town

