National HR Consulting Firm Creates Specialized Recruiting Offering

With the workplace rapidly changing, and organizations struggling to attract, develop, and retain top talent ASPIRE Talent Advisory changes the recruiting game giving our clients a competitive edge.” — Michael Bruno Cofounder & COO Aspire Talent Advisory LLC

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerformancePoint LLC announced the formation of an affiliated company, Aspire Talent Advisory LLC, to expand the firm’s scope of client solutions with an alternative approach to traditional third-party recruiting services.

The new company will overlay PerformancePoint’s full suite of talent-adjacent tools and processes onto third-party candidate sourcing and screening to add considerable value and impact to traditional stand-alone recruiting practices.

"Recruiting transcends mere transactions; it demands strategic business partnership,” says Brad Federman, PerformancePoint CEO and Aspire Talent Advisory CEO. “It's not just about acquiring candidates, but about securing the right ones. Aspire Talent Advisory redefines recruiting beyond tradition, pioneering a fusion of contemporary methodologies and time-tested practices to revolutionize talent acquisition globally."

Just a few of the unique features of the new offering include structured screens and interviews, validated psychometric assessments, behavioral interviewing, individual development and coaching plans, and regular check-ins with successfully referred candidates.

“We set out from day one to be different,” says Aspire Talent Advisory cofounder and COO Michael Bruno. “The world doesn’t need another commission-driven and transaction-oriented contingency recruiting firm. Instead, our clients told us they needed a dedicated talent partner that solved for retention and long-term job fit and match quality. So that what we’ve built instead.”

PerformancePoint LLC is a people-oriented management consulting firm working at the intersection of culture, leadership, employee and customer engagement, and talent. Aspire Talent Advisory, LLC is a retained executive search firm serving clients in multiple industries.

