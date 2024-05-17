Labour’s plans to improve the legislative process are welcome, but government is about more than law making

Talk of a rejuvenated Parliamentary Business and Legislation Committee is promising

Parliamentary time is a scarce commodity and the resources of parliamentary counsel, who draft legislation, are finite. From a personal point of view, ministers will soon realise that both developing inside government, and then taking a bill through parliament are enormously time-consuming – sucking up precious time they might more usefully deploy elsewhere.

In this context, it was good to hear Lucy Powell affirm her intention to rejuvenate the crucial Parliamentary Business and Legislation Committee (PBL). This Cabinet Office committee is intended to operate as a ferocious gatekeeper to the legislative process – testing proposals brought forward by cabinet ministers and rejecting those which are unnecessary, not a priority or not ready to be introduced. Its responsibility is to shape a coherent legislative programme which, in theory, makes the most efficient use of ministerial, official and parliamentary time.

All the indications are that PBL has not been operating well in recent years. We have seen laws announced before their feasibility has been confirmed, bills rushed into parliament with whole sections missing, only to be introduced late in the scrutiny process. Others have been subjected to swathes of government amendments throughout their passage.

Bad legislative practice has increased – for example, asking parliament to grant sweeping powers to ministers in lieu of articulating policy detail on the face of a bill, missing the opportunity for that policy to be tested, scrutinised and improved, and shifting the burden to departments to fill in the detail with secondary legislation once the bill has reached the statute books. If Labour does come into office, some of those currently in government will have a sharp realisation of the extent of the powers that will pass into the hands of their political opponents.

Ministers’ energies can be well used other than in passing legislation

It is sensible for opposition parties to devote time to considering how they will operate the government machine as well as what they want it to achieve. The legislative process is a key function of that machine and there is enormous scope for its operation to be improved. But just because law-making is a function of government, that doesn’t mean government should spend all its time making laws. A smart government thinks carefully about when legislation is and is not required and can save considerable time, effort and resource by using the laws already at its disposal and putting its energies into the other parts of the government machine that will be at its disposal.