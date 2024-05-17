David Lammy has high ambitions for the Foreign Office

In the latest in a week of political speeches, David Lammy used a keynote speech at the IfG on Friday to set out his vision for how he will run the Foreign Office should he become foreign secretary. It was an ambitious speech. Noting that he has had over two years to prepare, and referring to his own background as part of the reason why he will take the job seriously, Lammy outlined various changes he wants to see. It is clear that the department will be kept busy.

Lammy sought to build a constructive relationship with FCDO staff

The shadow foreign secretary was full of praise for FCDO officials, noting the “sacrifices” they make in their work, particularly those overseas, and praising their “knowledge, professionalism and bravery”. He also noted the challenges of the merger of the FCO and DfID in 2020, and the difficulties created by recent frequent changes of foreign secretary, more than once referring to the effect on morale in the department (all points the Institute made at the time). He implied that a Labour government would seek to bring more stability to officials’ working environment.

While seeking to reassure FCDO staff, Lammy also made clear that he will hold them to high standards. The department would need to, he argued, “rediscover the art of grand strategy”. He wants an expanded College of Diplomacy, funded through charging other countries’ diplomats, to upskill officials – ministers, even – and expects all diplomats to get better at dealing with modern technology including AI. He also wants the department to shed its “elite” image and be more attractive to potential employees – though wouldn’t be drawn on whether Labour would open up all ambassador posts to external applicants.