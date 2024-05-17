HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues Statement on New Data Showing Continued Low Uninsurance Rate

Today, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new data showing the uninsurance rate holding steady at 7.7 percent:

“Under President Biden’s leadership more people have health coverage than under any previous president. Even more encouraging, the data released today does not reflect the record-breaking open enrollment period that saw over 21 million people sign up for insurance. The Biden-Harris Administration will redouble our efforts to make sure tax breaks for working families stay in place so that every single person in America can go to the doctor and afford the care that will keep them and their families healthy.”

The data CDC released today captures the fourth quarter of 2023 and represents a drop from 8.3 percent during the same period in 2022.