LOBO Systems Steps Up in Support of No Falls Week 2024, Pioneering Safety in Working at Height Environments
EINPresswire.com/ -- LOBO Systems, the high-tech successor to traditional scaffolding, announces its commitment to the No Falls Week Foundation's upcoming event, No Falls Week, between 13th-17th May 2024. With a resolute dedication to enhancing safety in working at height environments, LOBO Systems aligns with the Foundation's mission to decrease the injuries stemming from inadequate training and inappropriate systems.
No Falls Week, an initiative created by the No Falls Foundation, serves as a reminder of the critical importance of proper safety measures in preventing falls at worksites. This year's event, scheduled for May 2024, aims to raise awareness and promote best practices for mitigating the risks associated with working at height.
“Unfortunately, there has been a recent rise in workplace accidents in relation to falls,” said Robert Bokros, CEO of LOBO Systems. “Statistics show, 40 people lost their life due from a fall from height between 2022-2023, with the added statistic of 30% of all workplace deaths were due from falls from height” Robert adds.
“No one should leave for work and fail to return home, our mission here at LOBO Systems is to increase safety whilst working at height, while providing a bespoke advanced system that is cost-effective and efficient.”
No Falls Week 2024 will feature a series of educational initiatives, interactive workshops, and informational resources geared toward equipping workers and employers with the knowledge and tools necessary to mitigate fall-related risks. By leveraging its expertise and innovative solutions, LOBO Systems will actively contribute to these efforts, reinforcing its commitment to advancing safety standards within the industry.
If you are interested in seeing more of LOBO, book on to a free 15-minute online demonstration and see for yourself why so many companies are choosing LOBO to improve safety, reduce downtime and save money.
Book your product demonstration today.
For more information on No Falls Week 2024 and LOBO Systems' involvement, please visit https://nofallsweek.org/ and www.lobosystems.com
Robert Bokros
No Falls Week, an initiative created by the No Falls Foundation, serves as a reminder of the critical importance of proper safety measures in preventing falls at worksites. This year's event, scheduled for May 2024, aims to raise awareness and promote best practices for mitigating the risks associated with working at height.
“Unfortunately, there has been a recent rise in workplace accidents in relation to falls,” said Robert Bokros, CEO of LOBO Systems. “Statistics show, 40 people lost their life due from a fall from height between 2022-2023, with the added statistic of 30% of all workplace deaths were due from falls from height” Robert adds.
“No one should leave for work and fail to return home, our mission here at LOBO Systems is to increase safety whilst working at height, while providing a bespoke advanced system that is cost-effective and efficient.”
No Falls Week 2024 will feature a series of educational initiatives, interactive workshops, and informational resources geared toward equipping workers and employers with the knowledge and tools necessary to mitigate fall-related risks. By leveraging its expertise and innovative solutions, LOBO Systems will actively contribute to these efforts, reinforcing its commitment to advancing safety standards within the industry.
If you are interested in seeing more of LOBO, book on to a free 15-minute online demonstration and see for yourself why so many companies are choosing LOBO to improve safety, reduce downtime and save money.
Book your product demonstration today.
For more information on No Falls Week 2024 and LOBO Systems' involvement, please visit https://nofallsweek.org/ and www.lobosystems.com
Robert Bokros
LOBO Systems Ltd
+ +44 1332 365666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube