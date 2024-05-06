Larry Dunivan Appointed to Payfederate Board of Directors
Proven HR Tech leader joins to accelerate the transformation of compensation management with AI
Transforming compensation management with AI has the potential to truly impact pay fairness, and I believe founders Boyd Davis and Barkat Ali have the strategy and talent to make this happen.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payfederate, the leader in AI-driven compensation management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Larry Dunivan to its Board of Directors. As a proven leader of both startup and established HR Tech software companies, Dunivan brings unique insights to help drive Payfederate's mission forward.
Dunivan has held various executive roles at Ceridian, Namely, and most recently Mineral, with deep expertise in both product and revenue domains. His extensive background in technology, coupled with his strategic vision, makes him a valuable addition to the Payfederate team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Larry Dunivan to our Board of Directors," said Boyd Davis, CEO of Payfederate. "He has been there and done that, and we’re lucky to have him as a resource to mentor and guide me and the leadership team. Plus, Larry is a genuinely good guy we look forward to working with.”
Dunivan's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Payfederate as the company looks to capitalize on emerging transformations of pay transparency and the AI revolution. With his guidance, Payfederate aims to strengthen its position leveraging AI for compensation practices that drive both pay fairness and better results for Payfederate customers.
"I am excited to join the Board of Directors at Payfederate," said Larry Dunivan. "I’ve been fortunate to reach a point in my career where I get to be selective on who I work with and what I work on. Transforming compensation management with AI has the potential to truly impact pay fairness, and I believe founders Boyd Davis and Barkat Ali have the strategy and talent to make this happen. I’m excited to do what I can to help them achieve our shared vision."
About Payfederate:
Payfederate is the pioneer in applying AI to advanced compensation management. In an era of pay transparency, Payfederate helps organizations and the consultants that serve them create, optimize, and connect optimal compensation structures to meet the expectations of the modern workforce.
