atkrypto.io at DTW24-Ignite: Meet the Next20 Startup bringing Blockchain CyberSecurity to Telecoms Operators

atkrypto.io Web3 and Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP

LEWES, DELAWARE, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- atkrypto.io will be showcasing its leading Enterprise Blockchain Platform at DTW24 in Copenhagen. The DTW24 Challenges focus on the AI Revolution, Efficiency, and Growth. atkrypto is the enabler which is positioned to accelerate all three due to its transformative force in the realm of enterprise blockchain solutions, offering a robust and versatile platform that empowers Operators to realize their Web3 and blockchain visions.

atkrypto is an Enterprise Private Blockchain Platform taking blockchain to the data, rather than data to the Blockchain. Using atkrypto, Operators can open new business opportunities within Web3 and Blockchain, build trustable AI Infrastructure for automated Operations, and enhance Operational security and resilience. Easy to deploy on any Infrastructure, it runs on Mobile and IoT Devices, Edge resources, and Private/Public cloud. Its Decentralized Platform provides Resilience-by-Design, its Encryption technology delivers E2E Data Security, its Ledger technology ensures Data trustability, its Private Blockchains guarantee Data ownership and sovereignty, and its SDK enables plugin development for OTT Customer, Business, and Network Apps.

The nature of the atkrypto’s Private Blockchain Technology – Private, Encrypted, Hash Mechanism, Consensus, Decentralized and Immutable Ledger, with realtime updates across Nodes – makes it an ideal candidate as a secure and resilient store and integration platform within the trustable AI infrastructure, from the Base Stations to the Data Center, protecting Critical Infrastructure.

atkrypto.io enables all Layers of Blockchain Architecture

. atkrypto is the DePIN Decentralised Physical Infrastructure for Business from Edge to Insights

. atkrypto built their own proprietary Blockchain Network Software which can run anywhere, Edge/IoT/Mobile to the DataCenter

. atkrypto DePIN can be used for any kind of Blockchain, Public atkrypto Blockchain, Private atkrypto Blockchains BaaS

. Anybody/Enterprises can run atkrypto Privately on anything from Phones, PC’s, to Data Center Servers

. Developers can build Apps on atkrypto, Mobile Blockchain SDK

. atkrypto can Bridge to other Blockchains

. atkrypto has an Enterprise Wallet

. atkrypto can Tokenize anything, any time, any place, any where because it can even run on a Mobile Phone

and all of this makes the atkrypto.io Web3 and Enterprise Blockchain Platform for CSP's.

atkrypto is a SAP Partner Edge Open EcoSystem Partner, and the atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP enables any Telco SAP Customer to natively integrate atkrypto Blockchains from the Edge and IoT through to their S/4HANA and leveraging existing SAP investments.

atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Platform for BSS, O&M, SAP, IoT, AI, the next generation of Cyber Data Security, protecting the originality and integrity of Data from the Edge to Insights.

atkrypto makes AI trustable.

Any Telco planning Web3 can use the atkrypto Mobile SDK to enable tokenisation of anything anywhere, and build Web3 Apps from the DataCenter to the Mobile Phone leveraging atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Platform.

atkrypto.io will be at DTW24 Ignite | TM Forum | in Copenhagen, get in touch to book a meeting or come and find us at our stand number 4 in the Next20 Startup Village. We'd love to talk.

