Jason Vedadi, CEO and founder of Story Cannabis Company, Commends White House for Historic Move to Reschedule Cannabis
“With the recent news, I am optimistic about our industry’s future,” said Vedadi.
We can expect to see more private equity, improved taxes and deductions, and increased stock market confidence as a result of this huge step.”CAREFREE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Vedadi, CEO and founder of the privately owned multi-state operator Story Cannabis Company, is pleased to share his praise for the historic move to reschedule cannabis under federal law.
President Joe Biden announced the historic move on May 16th, 2024, following the Drug Enforcement Administration’s agreement to reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act at the beginning of the month. A 60-day public comment period will follow the historic announcement before the move is finalized.
“This is a necessary step forward for our industry and I applaud the Biden-Harris administration for leading the historic push. We can expect to see more private equity, improved taxes and deductions, and increased stock market confidence as a result of this huge step. With the recent news, I am optimistic about our industry’s future,” said Vedadi.
The first 30 days of the public comment period will allow for parties to request a hearing about the proposal in front of an administrative law judge. Following the review and consideration of the public comments, and following potential requested hearings, the DEA will then issue a final order to reschedule cannabis. The process is expected to take anywhere from several months to a year.
Vedadi is the former executive chair of Harvest Health and Recreation. To learn more about Story Cannabis Company, visit www.storycannabis.com.
About Story Cannabis Company LLC:
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Story Cannabis Company LLC is a privately held multi-state dispensary operator with 18 retail and three cultivation locations across Arizona, Maryland, and Ohio, and business agreements in New Jersey. The company is dedicated to patient care, corporate social responsibility, and customer-focused, experiential retail spaces. Story Cannabis offers four signature in-house brands, including Mind Right, More, Just Flower, and Fade Co.
Founded in 2021, the company’s strategic growth plan includes the purchase of expansion of vertically integrated assets in areas with high profit margins, steep growth rates, upcoming adult-use markets, and other high value opportunities. Story Cannabis is led by Jason Vedadi, a real estate developer and cannabis industry leader who co-founded Harvest Health and Recreation in 2017.
For more information, visit www.storycannabis.com.
