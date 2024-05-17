UK Olympian Highlights Importance & Urges Support of Children’s Activities Week 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- SPORTING legend Derek Redmond has backed a week which aims to get kids off their devices, become more active and raise lots of money for a great cause in the process.
Olympian and Head of Training & Development at Champions (UK) plc, Derek Redmond, is urging UK parents to support and participate in Children’s Activities Week this year as he highlights its vital importance and encourages donations to be made to support Caudwell Children, a charity that provides life-changing support, equipment and facilities in the UK for disabled and autistic children.
The importance of children’s activities
Redmond said “As an athlete, it’s always been clear to me that one of the most beneficial things we can do for the development of children is to get them involved in group activities from a young age.
“Something that really frustrates me in the modern day is seeing parents allow their kids to spend a big portion of their day staring at a screen; I think we’re seeing the negative impacts on children from too much screen time and not enough real-life activity in real time. Now more than ever I can’t emphasise enough how important it is to get them involved in group activities.
“There are so many ways children can benefit from group activities, in areas like physical health, mental health, social skills, personal skills, teamwork and many more.
“With my background, I’m obviously always in favour of physical or sport-related activities for children. However, activities of all genres are beneficial to the development of children. Whether it’s singing, painting or a physical activity, they all have a part to play in the development of a child.
“For these reasons, I find it hugely important to support Children’s Activities Week and encourage parents to get their kids involved in the group activities taking place across the UK from the 13th-19th May.”
Supporting vital charity work
Redmond said “I honestly couldn’t think of a better charity to support than one that helps disabled and autistic children. I think that’s a cause we can all get behind and see the importance of; and it’s more important than ever to support it.
“One shocking statistic the DWP found is that the proportion of people in families with disabled children who were living in poverty increased from 33% in 2019-20 to 43% in 2021-22. In my view, this is not acceptable in modern society.
“Furthermore, in recent years charities in general have become more and more underfunded in the UK. Charities are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, with a market research report from IBIS World suggesting 25% of charities lost 40% or more of their income in 2020.
“I think one of the most impactful ways that members of the public can all influence society has always been via our wallets. It’s not an option for everyone, but I think if someone has any disposable income in the modern day it’s a fantastic idea to donate as much or as little as appropriate for you to a life-changing charity.
“If you want to support a fantastic cause this month, now’s your chance!”
Children’s Activities Week takes place from the 13th-19th May. You can see an interactive map of the activities taking place in your area and find out everything you need to know on the website:
https://childrensactivitiesweek.co.uk/
If you’re able to support this fantastic cause, please find the donation link copied in below. Any amount is greatly appreciated:
https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/caw24
Angus Twidale
