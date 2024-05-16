City of Lawrence Announces 2024 Electronics Recycling Event

The City of Lawrence, in partnership with Teknix Solutions, is excited to host the 2024 Electronics Recycling Event! This initiative underscores the City’s commitment to sustainability and provides a safe, efficient way for residents to dispose of their electronic waste. This year, the event will take place on June 8 from 9 AM to 1 PM at Free State High School, located at 4700 Overland Drive.

Residents can bring a variety of electronic items, including computers, laptops, printers, TVs, gaming systems, and small appliances. Please note that CRT TVs and monitors will be accepted with a disposal fee of $40 each, payable in cash . A comprehensive list of acceptable items can be found on the event flyer in addition to the the City’s electronics recycling webpage.

The event will be held at the east side of Free State High School, accessible via Overland Drive between Wakarusa and Folks Roads. Clear signage will guide you through the venue. For the safety of all participants and staff, please remain in your vehicle at all times during the event. Check out the 2024 Event Map to learn more.

Teknix Solutions, a leader in safe electronic disposal, will ensure that all items are processed securely, protecting both your data and the environment. Teknix’s certified equipment handlers ensure that any electronics they receive are securely destroyed on site or wiped clean using NIST SP 800-88 standards.

Interested in lending a hand? Volunteering opportunities are available for those looking to help support the event! Learn more about volunteering for the event by clicking here or visiting kawvalleyvolunteers.org/event/detail/?event_id=100359.

Can’t make it to the event? Lawrence’s Goodwill and Best Buy locations accept various electronics year-round. Check out the City’s electronics recycling page to learn more.

For more information about the 2024 Electronics Recycling Event, including a detailed list of accepted materials and directions to the venue, please visit lawrenceks.org/mso/electronics-recycling.

