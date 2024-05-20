Resilient Healthcare works with North Texas Medical Center to Launch Primary Care & Hospital Care At Home in North Texas
PLANO , TEXAS, UNITED STATES , May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Healthcare, the health tech company dedicated to bringing the highest quality of care to patients’ homes and communities virtually and in person, is pleased to announce the availability of primary care at home in the North Texas region.
Resilient Healthcare has aligned with Dr. Alan McBride to serve potentially 1,300 patients throughout the North Texas region. This availability of primary care at home and hospital at home (H@H) services was made possible through Resilient’s joint venture with Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) formed last year, and implementation of H@H services at CHC’s Gainesville, Texas, hospital, North Texas Medical Center (NTMC).
“We are excited to be an integral part of the growth of this new care delivery model. Adding primary care @ home and outpatient services @ home to our existing services helps achieve our goal of improving access to high quality healthcare to the residents of Cooke and surrounding counties”, said Tom Sledge, NTMC CEO.
Dr. Alan McBride, MD is an internal medicine specialist in Sherman, TX with over thirty-eight years of experience in the medical field. A graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch, Dr. McBride is also affiliated with Texoma Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. He is also credentialed with Sherman Medical Center formerly Wilson N Jones in Sherman. Dr. McBride has done extensive work in home-based care throughout his career, including an outreach program in California and research with Johns Hopkins University.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. McBride. His extensive work with home-based care and his choosing to join us validates all we are doing to help patients with our home-based care,” said Dr. Jackleen Samuel, CEO of Resilient Healthcare.
“I think what Jackleen has created with Resilient Healthcare is remarkable. I am pleased to offer their services to NTMC patients. I believe patients heal best in the comfort of their own homes,” said Dr. McBride. “We are so pleased with the professionalism of Resilient and CHC and their staff.”
This partnership will allow Resilient Healthcare to further its ultimate goal to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the United States. By allowing hospitals and medical centers to expand the reach of the services they provide outside of their walls and into the communities they serve, Resilient Healthcare is working to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare all over the country. This marks an enormous step forward in this mission and an incredible opportunity for the people of North Texas and the patients of Dr. McBride to participate in a truly groundbreaking means of healthcare delivery that is focused on comfort, convenience and quality.
About Resilient Healthcare:
Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Resilient Healthcare’s technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently, and optimize health risk stratification. For more information on Resilient Healthcare, visit https://www.resilienthc.com/
Veronica Welch
Veronica Welch
