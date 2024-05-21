Mission Valley Bank Boosts Investment in Affordable Housing with an Additional $1M, Totaling $10M with CCRC Partnership
GLENDALE , CA, UNITED STATES , May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Valley Bank has increased its participation in California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC) by $1,000,000, bringing their total participation amount to $10,000,000! CCRC is honored to have fostered a nearly ten-year relationship with Mission Valley Bank since its commitment to CCRC in 2016.
Mission Valley Bank is a woman-led and operated commercial bank with a recorded history of community engagement and support. President, CEO & Director of Mission Valley Bancorp & Bank Tamara Gurney has built a legacy of doing the work to support local communities through both bank processes and outreach, and continues to exemplify the bank’s slogan “Your Success is Our Mission.”
“We are excited to continue our partnership with the California Community Reinvestment Corporation, furthering our mission to positively impact and uplift local communities,” said Tamara Gurney, CEO & President, of Mission Valley Bank.
Tia Boatman Patterson, Executive Director of the California Community Reinvestment Corporation, stated, 'The enduring partnership with Mission Valley Bank has been instrumental in our efforts to alleviate California’s housing crisis. Their latest commitment of $1,000,000 is a testament to their dedication and leadership in promoting affordable housing solutions, making a significant difference in the lives of countless Californians.
The support that Mission Valley Bank has shown to addressing California’s housing crisis through affordable housing exemplifies the type of all-hands commitment that will move the needle towards a more equitable future. CCRC looks forward to continuing to work with change-committed banks like Mission Valley Bank to build the California that the state’s vulnerable community members deserve.
About California Community Reinvestment Corporation:
CCRC is a reliable and trusted partner and California’s premier multifamily housing lender, tackling the affordable housing crisis throughout the state. CCRC and its lending products are providing term financing for multifamily rental housing in California through a taxable mortgage pool and by committing to purchase tax-exempt bonds directly. With the help of various products and partnerships, CCRC can offer CRA-eligible lending and investment opportunities. This financial support has led to the creation of more than 47,000 low-cost housing units for vulnerable individuals and families across the state of California. For more information, visit https://www.e-ccrc.org/
About Mission Valley Bank:
Mission Valley Bank is a commercial bank that opened in the San Fernando Valley in 2001. Community ownership and fostering personal relationships with the local community it represents are some of the most unifying principles of the organization. Mission Valley Bank’s slogan, “Your Success is Our Mission,” speaks to the quality of care and professional courtesy within its business conduct. For more information, visit https://www.missionvalleybank.com/
Veronica Welch
