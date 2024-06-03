AURU.M™ and QELT™ Announce the Launch of the World’s Largest Security Token Offering (STO) on July 1, 2024
Revolutionizing Digital Finance with Groundbreaking Technology and Unmatched StabilityMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM , June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AURU.M™ and Quantum Enhanced Ledger Technology (QELT™) are proud to announce the launch of the world’s largest Security Token Offering (STO) on July 1, 2024. This groundbreaking event aims to raise £3 billion, setting a new benchmark in the digital financial market. The STO will go live on July 1st, 2024, with a fundraising goal of £3 billion. Funds raised will be used to acquire physical gold, providing a robust backing for the AURU.M™ stablecoin, which will be minted on QELT™ in November 2024. QELT™ offers unparalleled security, scalability, and efficiency, ensuring a seamless and secure transaction process.
AURU.M™ is a gold-backed stablecoin designed to offer stability and reliability in the digital currency market. Each token is backed by physical gold, ensuring intrinsic value. Quantum Enhanced Ledger Technology (QELT™) leverages quantum computing and artificial intelligence to provide unmatched security, transaction speed, and scalability. This initiative combines the stability of gold with the advanced capabilities of QELT™, aiming to revolutionize the digital currency landscape and drive significant advancements in financial technology globally.
The companies have achieved significant milestones, including the successful completion of a £2.1 million seed raise and nearing the close of a €58 million equity raise for Mapt., the parent company driving these innovations. Comprehensive regulatory plans and documents are in place to ensure full compliance and transparency, and the company is actively seeking additional investment through the STO and other avenues.
Phil Ryan, Cofounder of Mapt. On Demand Liquidity Ltd states, “The launch of this STO marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize digital finance. With AURU.M™ and QELT™, we are not only setting new standards in stability and security but also paving the way for future innovations.”
About Mapt.ODL:
Mapt.ODL is a privately owned company with plans to IPO within five years and are behind the ‘beyond blockchain’ Quantum Enhanced Ledger Technology [QELT]. They specialize in revolutionizing and merging the blockchain and energy industries and is on a megalithic mission to overhaul the current monopoly of the utility industry in the Western world.
Their Stablecoin, AURU.M, forming their STO, is poised to become globally recognized as digital cash under ISO 4217 & ISO20022. This could be the biggest shift in blockchain in a decade.
For more information, visit https://www.maptodl.io/
