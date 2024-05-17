Chlor-Alkali Market Valued at $97.5 Billion in 2024, Projected to Grow at 5.4% CAGR to $164.9 Billion by 2034
Growing demand for products containing chlor-alkali is due to expansion of the chemical production industries, reveals a research report published by Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, UNITED STATE , May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Requirements for Clean Water Generating Demand for Chlor-alkali in Water Treatment: Fact.MR Report With demand for soaps and detergents only expected to rise and steady expansion of the chemical industry, consumption of chlor-alkali will increase steadily. The global chlor-alkali market (クロールアルカリ市場)has been calculated at US$ 97.5 billion in 2024. As mentioned in the updated study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global demand for chlor-alkali has been projected to reach a market value of US$ 164.9 billion by 2034-end.
Increasing requirements for caustic soda along with its derivates is attributed to their use in the manufacturing of textiles, paper & pulp, and synthesis of numerous inorganic and organic chemicals. Expansion of the construction and automotive industries is also driving demand for chlor-alkali, which further positively influences market dynamics. Moreover, rising use of chlor-alkali in water treatment is also impelling market growth.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4672
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The worldwide demand for chlor-alkali is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 97.5 billion in 2024, with global sales projected to grow significantly, reaching US$ 164.9 billion by the end of the assessment period in 2034. This market is forecasted to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034. A substantial portion of this growth is expected to come from the pulp and paper production sector, which is anticipated to account for 19.5% of the global market share by 2034.
Additionally, East Asia is projected to play a critical role in this market expansion, accounting for 24.6% of global market revenue by the end of 2034. Within this region, South Korea is expected to experience particularly robust growth, with demand for chlor-alkali approximated to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034. This regional growth underscores the dynamic and evolving nature of the chlor-alkali market on a global scale.
“Increasing demand for water treatment plants, growing chemical production, and implementation of sustainable manufacturing techniques are key factors driving demand for chlor-alkali,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Rising Consumption of Chlor-alkali in Various End-use Industries in United States
Demand for chlor-alkali in the United States is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 21.2 billion by 2034-end. Multiple industries, such as chemical, paper & pulp, water treatment, etc. in the country are undergoing a noteworthy transition to sustainable manufacturing practices, which is driving demand for chlor-alkali. Further, the presence of numerous chemical industries in the country is also contributing to market dynamics.
Key Market Players
Some of the leading manufacturers of chlor-alkali are Formosa Plastics Corporation, Akzo Nobel SA, Solvay SA, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, AGC Inc., Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., Ciner, Tata Chemicals Limited, Nirma Limited, BorsodChem, Axiall Chemicals, Olin Corporation, Hanwha Solutions Corporation, INOVYN, Tronox Limited, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Tosoh Corporation.
Rising Demand for Chlor-Alkali Derivatives in Water Treatment
Increasing urbanization is driving a growing need for wastewater treatment. Environmental and societal pressures are prompting industries, agricultural stakeholders, and households to minimize wastewater generation and ensure comprehensive treatment before discharge. More countries worldwide are emphasizing safe wastewater treatment, leading to a heightened preference for chlor-alkali-based treatment methods.
The chlor-alkali process aids in removing unwanted solvents through electrolysis, efficiently eliminating salts from brine. Additionally, several by-products of this process, such as caustic soda, hydrogen, and chlorine, are utilized in chemical procedures to produce other valuable products.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4672
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the chlor-alkali market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (chlorine-based, caustic soda-based, soda ash-based) and application (glass manufacturing, vinyl production, organic chemical production, inorganic chemical production, pulp & paper production, chlorinated intermediates, water treatment), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Construction Glass Market: (建築用ガラス市場)The global construction glass market is estimated to be valued at US$ 52.7 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 103.6 billion by the end of 2033.
Europe Glass Recycling Machine Market:( 欧州ガラスリサイクル機械市場) The Europe glass recycling machine market is anticipated to project a valuation of US$ 370.9 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.4% to reach US$ 470.9 million by the end of 2033.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other