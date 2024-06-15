Casein and Caseinate Market Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR, Hitting US$ 5.44 Billion by 2034

Increasing health awareness among consumers driving demand for natural protein-rich products such as caseins and caseinates, according to the Fact. MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, the global casein and caseinate market is poised to reach US$ 3.4 billion in 2024 and is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.Caseinates are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry due to their biocompatibility and functional properties. They are used in capsule and tablet formulations, as well as drug delivery carriers. Casein and caseinates play a vital role in improving the nutritional quality of food, particularly their slower digestibility. Rising use of casein and casein in the F&B industry is driven by their functional properties, resulting in ongoing innovation and research. As people are becoming more health conscious, the popularity of natural protein-rich products is increasing.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Casein and caseinates, known for their high-quality proteins and complete amino acid profiles, are increasingly sought-after in dietary supplements and foods. With growing consumer health awareness, demand for protein-rich options is escalating, further driving the popularity of casein and caseinates.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global casein and caseinate market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach a value of US$ 5.44 billion by the end of 2034. In the United States, sales are estimated to be US$ 361.7 million in 2024, reflecting a robust demand trajectory. This market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034, underscoring the increasing utilization of caseins and caseinates in various applications. Similarly, the South Korean market is set for significant expansion, projected to achieve a market size of US$ 290 million by 2034, indicating a strong regional demand. Furthermore, China is anticipated to dominate the East Asian market, capturing a substantial 48.9% share in 2024, highlighting its pivotal role in the regional dynamics of casein and caseinate consumption.The market for calcium caseinates is also showing promising growth, with an estimated value of US$ 1.14 billion in 2024. This underscores the rising demand for specialized casein products driven by their versatile applications in nutrition and food industries. As global markets continue to expand, the sustained growth in the United States and the significant market presence in South Korea and China are indicative of broader trends favoring casein and caseinate products. These trends reflect an increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits and functional properties of these dairy proteins, which are essential in food manufacturing, health supplements, and various other sectors.“Extensive use of casein and caseinates in functional foods, which provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition, is contributing to the expansion of the market size,” says a Fact.MR analyst.High Use of Calcium Caseinates in Sports Nutrition Products Due to Their Slow DigestibilityCalcium caseinates boast versatile functional properties, positioning them as ideal candidates for diverse food applications. Serving as emulsifiers, thickeners, stabilizers, and texturizers, they elevate sensory experiences and enhance overall quality. Their adaptability empowers manufacturers to infuse calcium caseinates into a plethora of foods and beverages, catalyzing sales.Their usage extends into sports nutrition products owing to their leisurely digestion pace. Facilitating a prolonged release of vital amino acids, including calcium, they aid in post-workout muscle repair and growth, boosting their appeal among fitness enthusiasts.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competition AnalysisKey players in the casein and caseinate industry are bolstering their global presence by seeking opportunities in developing countries and enhancing production capacity to meet the increasing demand for their products. In August 2022, ADM, a global leader in sustainable human and animal nutrition, partnered with New Culture, an innovative company specializing in animal-free dairy products, to accelerate the development and commercialization of alternative dairy offerings. This partnership underscores both companies' strong commitment to promoting a more sustainable future in the food industry.In a similar vein, Fonterra launched a user-friendly online dairy platform in May 2022. Key players in the casein and caseinate industry are bolstering their global presence by seeking opportunities in developing countries and enhancing production capacity to meet the increasing demand for their products. In August 2022, ADM, a global leader in sustainable human and animal nutrition, partnered with New Culture, an innovative company specializing in animal-free dairy products, to accelerate the development and commercialization of alternative dairy offerings. This partnership underscores both companies' strong commitment to promoting a more sustainable future in the food industry.In a similar vein, Fonterra launched a user-friendly online dairy platform in May 2022. This platform simplifies the process for customers to select dairy ingredients, ranging from milk powder to specialized dairy proteins, making it more convenient to access a wide array of high-quality dairy products. These strategic initiatives by leading companies highlight their efforts to adapt to evolving market demands and sustainability goals. 