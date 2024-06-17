Fortified Sugar Market To Witness Exponential Growth, Expected to Hit US$ 14.63 Billion by 2034 at 5.3% CAGR

Gradual shift toward transparent labeling, driven by rising health consciousness, pushing demand for organic and naturally sourced fortified sugar

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global fortified sugar market is poised to reach a size of US$ 8.73 billion in 2024. According to this new industry research report by Fact.MR, the market is forecasted to expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Rising incidence of nutritional deficiencies, along with increased incorporation of nutrient-enriched foods and beverages, is driving market growth. Widespread availability and affordability of fortified sugars are attracting a large consumer base. In response, producers are focusing on innovative product development to meet the diverse preferences of their customers. They are introducing fortified sugars in various forms, such as granulated, powdered, and liquid, to enhance convenience and versatility. There is a growing demand for fortified sugars that are organic and naturally sourced, reflecting the consumer shift towards products with transparent labeling.Several other factors are driving the growth of the fortified sugar market, including rising demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, increasing awareness of micronutrient deficiencies, growing popularity of fortified sugars in developing countries, and extensive use of these sugars by the food and beverages industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global fortified sugar market is projected to climb to a valuation of US$ 14.63 billion by 2034-end.The North American market is forecasted to expand at 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.East Asia is evaluated to occupy 23.1% of the global market share by 2034-end.Sales of fortified sugar in China are forecasted to increase at 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.The vitamins end-use segment is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 5.67 billion by 2034-end. Demand for fortified sugar in Japan is projected to increase at 5.8% CAGR through 2034.“Increasing demand for functional edibles and nutritional supplements is contributing to the fortified sugar market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.High Need to Address Micronutrient Deficiencies in Developing CountriesFortified sugars address micronutrient deficiencies such as iron deficiency, anemia, vitamin D deficiency, and iodine deficiency, which are prevalent in developing countries. Furthermore, vitamins are relatively easy to incorporate into sugar products, and there is a wide range of vitamins available for fortification, including vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin D.Sweeteners that are fortified with vitamins and vital elements are called fortified sugars. Not only are these sugars sweeteners, but they are also meant to provide additional health benefits. Vital minerals including iron, calcium, and zinc are added to the sugar crystals to fortify them, along with vitamins D, C, and B complex. Thanks to this fortification, customers can still satisfy their daily nutrient requirements while enjoying their favorite sweet items.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Addition of Fortified Sugar Meeting Demand for Health Benefits Beyond Basic NutritionConsumers who are concerned about their health are starting to favor fortified sugars, which are enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. The market trends for fortified sugar include rising demand for functional foods and rising nutritional inclusion into regular food products. Sales of fortified sugar are also being driven by the rising incidence of micronutrient deficiencies and the ensuing demand for fortified food products.The market for fortified sugars looks to have a bright future overall, with lots of room for manufacturers to expand into new product categories and adapt to shifting customer preferences. One way to add vital nutrients, like vitamins and minerals, to different food products is by discretionary fortification. Even with the Food Development Authority's enrichment laws in place, some firms are fortifying unenriched items on a whim.Customers are consuming less healthful food as a result of manufacturers altering the nutritional and dietary characteristics of high-energy items through the use of optional fortification techniques. Additionally, when sugar is added erratically, more vitamins and minerals are added than what is considered safe, making the food dangerous to eat.Challenges with Ensuring Nutrient Stability Throughout Shelf Life of Fortified SugarFortified nutrients, like vitamins and minerals, degrade when exposed to light, heat, or moisture. Ensuring the stability of these nutrients is crucial for the entire shelf life of the enhanced sugar. Because fortifying sugar necessitates extra nutrition, quality control procedures, and equipment modifications, it raises production costs.The challenge of balancing the price of fortification with the final product's affordability for consumers is preventing the fortified sugar business from growing as large as it could. Because fortifying sugar necessitates extra nutrition, quality control procedures, and equipment modifications, it raises production costs.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%, the global non-GMO soy protein market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 4 billion by the end of 2033. Bacillus Coagulans Market The global bacillus coagulans market is valued at US$ 100 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 210 million by 2033-end. Global demand for bacillus coagulans is predicted to increase at a high-value CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.com