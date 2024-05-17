Scan Global Logistics shares the winning formula to successfully navigating a volatile market in the I&D documentary
We invest time and effort into building and nurturing close relations with customers and suppliers to understand their business and requirements.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a leading full-service global logistics provider, was recently selected to participate in the documentary ‘Innovation & Disruption Leaders’ hosted by China Daily. The documentary explores various industries in Asia, highlighting innovative and disruptive advancements to stay ahead of the curve. SGL’s contribution is owed to its effective and innovative approach to handling the present and future supply chain challenges. The company’s 2023 solid result confirms the effectiveness of its highly resilient business model in a volatile market landscape characterised by uncertainty and constant change.
— Rickard Ingvarsson, CEO Asia
In today’s increasingly disruptive world, SGL’s customer-centric and service-oriented approach has proven highly resilient. The global forwarder strongly believes that no two customers nor supply chains are alike. Therefore, depending on each customer’s specific situation, requirements and challenges, the global freight forwarder offers standard and complex logistics solutions to effectively optimise its customers' supply chain.
Solid business model, solid result
Flexibility and entrepreneurship have proven to be a winning formula. Unlike its industry peers, who have experienced a gross profit decrease in 2023 due to the volatile market, SGL has not. Thus, the company's gross profit for the full year 2023 remained in line with the same period of the previous financial year, resulting in an EBITDA before special items of EUR 193m. Scan Global Logistics generated revenue of EUR 2 billion and a gross profit of EUR 469 million in 2023.
As an asset-light provider, SGL provides its customers with flexible, end-to-end, modular logistics and freight forwarding solutions tailored to each customer’s specific needs and requirements. Whether by air, ocean, rail, road, or any combination thereof, applying an entrepreneurial mindset to uncomplicating logistics, its global network and effective infrastructure provide customers with effective and optimised supply chain solutions.
The power of partnerships
SGL recognises the importance of close collaborations as a pivotal key to its success in the logistics industry. Rickard Ingvarsson, CEO Asia, expands on the power of partnerships:
‘To us, logistics is all about partnership and tailormade solutions. We invest time and effort into building and nurturing close relations with customers and suppliers to understand their business and requirements. Instead of offering customers the same standard solution, we build solutions around them that fit their needs and requirements. It allows us to create long-lasting relations based on extended customer know-how, which, paired with our local expertise and capabilities, is a recipe for success.’
As a frontrunner, SGL invests significantly in sustainable logistics solutions to support its customers need to reduce CO2 emissions. Customers can benefit from CO2 reduction of up to 100% depending on the mode of transport and logistics setup.
Rickard Ingvarsson finishes, excited about SGL’s participation in the documentary:
‘We are proud to have been chosen for the prestigious 'Innovation and Disruption Leaders' documentary. It’s a testament to our innovative and effective approach to catering to our customers' needs in the ever-changing logistics market, which enables us to support their continued growth.’
Watch the Scan Global Logistics film on China Daily
For more about Scan Global Logistics, please visit www.scangl.com
About Scan Global Logistics:
Scan Global Logistics has a defined purpose of uncomplicating the world of logistics every day. As a full-service logistics provider offering a broad range of services and end-to-end logistics solutions across air, ocean, rail, road, warehousing or any combination thereof, the company has a global track record to prove it. Anchored in Science Based Targets to help limit global warming to 1.5°C, SGL also offers customers a complete Low Carbon Logistics Solution Catalogue to help them reduce CO2 emissions from transportation.
Deeply rooted in the company's DNA is a 'can-do-attitude' to see every challenge as an opportunity to do more, better, and learn. With a global network spanning six continents and over 3500 employees across +160 offices, the company works closely together to offer worldwide customised solutions. While doing so, SGL insists on creating a meaningful workplace rooted in the company's guiding virtues of Respect, Integrity, Entrepreneurship and Fun. For further information, visit www.scangl.com and LinkedIn.
