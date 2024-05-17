27 Transformational Projects in the Finger Lakes

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a total of 27 transformational projects for the Finger Lakes region as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. A total of 11 projects were announced for the Village of Perry, the Round 6 winner of a $10 million DRI award; eight projects were announced for the Village of Geneseo, a Round 1 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and eight projects were announced for the Village of Medina, also a Round 1 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

"Our local downtowns are the lifeblood of communities across the state and make New York a vibrant and great place to live, work and visit," Governor Hochul said. "The Finger Lakes Region is a world class destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike, and through these projects, we are uplifting these communities and energizing the region for new investment and growth."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Village of Perry was named the Finger Lakes region winner of the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2023. The specific projects selected seek to build on the recent momentum in Perry by encouraging an inclusive and accessible downtown, providing a range of diverse housing units, and promoting the Village as a year-round tourist destination in proximity to Letchworth State Park.

New investment combined with past investments will create a robust environment for the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of historic downtown buildings and infill development that incorporates mixed-income residential opportunities.

The DRI investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in the Finger Lakes. The DRI is led by the Department of State, which provides technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI support several goals and strategies contained in the community’s Strategic Investment Plan, such as continuing investments in recreational amenities, and amplifying the Village's distinctive character that will foster additional development to support the retention and attraction of residents as well as increase tourism options in the downtown.

The Village of Perry joins the communities of Geneva, Batavia, Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Newark and Rochester which were the Finger Lakes region winners in the first five DRI rounds.

The $9.7 million State investment in these projects through the DRI will leverage additional public and private investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

The 11 Perry DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Extend Silver Lake Trail through Downtown Perry: $2,100,000

Construct and enhance trail segments from Federal Street into downtown Perry, across the Silver Lake Outlet and beyond, to create a cohesive, off-road active transportation connection that supports walkability and attracts visitors, accompanied by landscaping, street furniture and public art at key nodes.

Transform Assembly Hall to Expand Accessible Community Venues in Perry: $2,016,000

Renovate the second floor of Perry’s historic Village Hall to create a new accessible, multi-purpose venue that can support art, cultural and community programming for local residents and visitors.

Restore the Historic Perry Academy to Create Housing and a Childcare Facility: $1,950,000

Renovate former classrooms and office space in the former Perry Academy to create a mix of new one- and two-bedroom housing options and a childcare facility one block from Perry’s Main Street.

Provide New Housing Opportunities in the Historic Rufus Smith Building: $800,000

Restore a historic building in the heart of downtown Perry to improve the building’s façade and provide a new boutique lodging option for tourists alongside visitor-oriented retail and services.

Activate the JW Olin Block with Mixed Use Development: $750,000

Rehabilitate a currently vacant historic building on Covington Street, a key point of entry to downtown, to improve the appearance of the building, as well as create new housing units and retail options downtown.

Create the Village Trail Apartments: $500,000

Construct a new building on a vacant, former industrial property to create new housing options downtown, as well as on-site amenities which may include a community garden, bike and ski storage and public art.

Establish a Building Improvement Fund to Support Smaller Scale Investments: $495,000

Create a fund that supports building improvements in downtown Perry to enhance the appearance of facades, rehabilitate buildings to provide new housing and commercial space, support small businesses and create public art.

Complete Main Street Streetscape Improvements: $350,000

Upgrade the streetscape along South Main Street and Mill Street to create a cohesive appearance and character along the length of Main Street, which includes enhanced sidewalks, street trees, lighting and street furniture.

Rehabilitate the 1908 Wainman Building and Create Spaces for Entrepreneurs and Artisans: $321,000

Renovate a vacant historic building to create artist loft units that foster emerging local talent while activating the south end of Perry’s Main Street.

Develop Boutique Lodging and Retail at 17 North Main Street: $283,000

Restore a historic building in the heart of downtown Perry to improve the building’s façade and provide a new boutique lodging option for tourists alongside visitor-oriented retail and services.

Create Visibility & Visitor Traffic for Perry’s Revitalized Downtown & Destinations: $135,000

Develop a series of web-based content and materials, such as videos and brochures, that highlight Perry as a unique destination from which to explore the surroundings

NY Forward

Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. NY Forward investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in the Finger Lakes region.

The Villages of Geneseo and Medina are the first communities to be awarded funding through the NY Forward Program Round 1.

The specific projects to be funded through Geneseo’s NY Forward will position the downtown as regional destination for culture, world-class education and exceptional quality of life. These projects will create new commercial spaces, enhance connectivity throughout the downtown and improve upon the Village’s unique assets and recreational offerings.

The 8 Geneseo NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Enhance Recreational Facilities at Highland Park: $1,300,000

Upgrade the recreational facilities at Highland Park with a new playground, nature play area and walking trails.

Enhance the Main Street Streetscape: $1,100,000

Create bike lanes and improve the pedestrian experience on Main Street with additional lighting and improved crosswalks.

Transform Center Street into a Flexible, Pedestrian Space: $550,000

Redesign Center Street as a flexible space that can be temporarily closed for events, with improved pedestrian safety.

Transform 5 Chestnut Street into a Mixed-Use Development: $500,000

Redevelop the former laundromat at 5 Chestnut Street as a mixed-use space with commercial space on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floor.

Create a Downtown Small Project Grant Fund: $320,000

Create a small project grant fund to support business and property owners with smaller-scale building renovations and improvements.

Redevelop the Conrad's Building into New Commercial Spaces: $275,000

Convert the first floor into multiple rentable commercial spaces and improve the front facade.

Install Downtown Wayfinding Signage: $255,000

Develop a system of directional and informational signage that connects downtown destinations and promotes the area's brand.

Create a Dog Park at Kelsey Field: $200,000

Transform an underutilized portion of Kelsey Field into a large, off-leash community dog park.

The specific projects to be funded through Medina’s NY Forward will seek to leverage the Village’s location along the Erie Canal by expanding connectivity between downtown and the waterfront, providing additional diverse housing options, and focusing reinvestment on Main Street that will yield unique lodging facilities, new commercial spaces and refreshed building facades.

The 8 Medina NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Transform Canal Basin Park into a Waterfront Gateway: $1,345,000

Transform the parking lot along the Erie Canal into a “waterfront gateway” complete with green space, seating areas and boater/cyclist amenities.

Expand the Canal Village Farmer's Market: $675,000

Upgrade the Canal Village Farmer’s market campus by modernizing the existing building, constructing a pole barn for additional vendor space and beautifying the site with green space.

Redevelop the Walsh Hotel: $560,000

Convert the upper floors of the former Walsh Hotel into studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Upgrade the Hart House Hotel: $500,000

Upgrade the Hart House Hotel with new amenities including an enhanced outdoor courtyard space, a gourmet gastropub, a hotel guest lounge, a new front porch and an improved facade.

Develop Arenite Brewing Company on the Canal: $500,00

Create a microbrewery with tasting room and outdoor seating overlooking the canal, complete with a rooftop solar installation.

Rehabilitate the Upper Floor Apartments at 409-413 Main Street: $370,000

Renovate the second floor into a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Establish a Downtown Small Project Grant Fund: $300,000

Create a pool of funding to support business and property owners with smaller-scale projects like facade improvements, window replacement and other repairs.

Install Downtown Wayfinding Signage: $250,000

Implement a system of directional, informational, and interpretive signage to direct visitors to key locations and destinations throughout downtown.

Acting New York Secretary of State Brendan C. Hughes said, “These communities put forth great projects with a muti-pronged approach to entice visitors, businesses and expand housing opportunities. I congratulate Perry, Geneseo and Medina for taking a wholistic approach to downtown revitalization. With the help of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the New York Forward programs, the Department of State looks forward to working with you to achieve your vision.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "From dynamic projects related to housing, tourism, craft beverage and beyond, these targeted, community-led Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward investments will further fuel the economic engines needed to support local businesses and foster economic growth. The transformational and inclusive plans will infuse new life into the Perry, Medina and Geneseo communities, creating dynamic spaces and places that will benefit both current and future generations of residents."

Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and President of the State University of New York Geneseo Dr. Denise Battles said, "The FLREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support for Perry, Medina and Geneseo and their promising futures thanks to the Governor's Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward Initiatives. These targeted, community-driven projects will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating more vibrant downtowns where people will want to live, work, and play for generations to come."

State Senator Pam Helming said, "This is a critical next step in the Village of Geneseo’s downtown revitalization and I commend Mayor Chris Ivers and members of the Local Planning Committee for their continued vision and hard work, as well as community members who offered input. Downtowns are centers of economic and cultural activity and I look forward to seeing these projects move forward to benefit Geneseo's vibrancy and growth."

State Senator George M. Borrello said, “Congratulations to the residents and leaders in the Village of Perry on the innovative projects announced today that will soon be moving forward thanks to $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding from New York State. Perry’s historic downtown district and ideal location near Letchworth State Park are invaluable assets that have been the focal point of many recent enhancements. These latest projects, which I supported, will only amplify that progress and continue the transformation of the village. My thanks go out to Governor Hochul for her support and Perry’s local elected and civic leaders for their hard work in developing this vision for the future,” said Senator George Borrello, 57th Senate District.”

State Senator Robert G. Ortt said, “It’s wonderful to see New York investing in local businesses throughout our rural parts of the state. The Canalside Village of Medina has seen a recent explosion of new stores, restaurants, and other local businesses and the recently awarded $4.5 Million in NY Forward grants will ensure economic growth and revitalization efforts continue to steam ahead in Medina for years to come,” said Senator Ortt.

Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes said, “I am thrilled the villages of Perry and Geneseo in the 133rd District have been awarded funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Program. These villages are deserving of economic investment by our State. The commitment to bolstering our communities serves as a testament to the crucial significance of the Finger Lakes Region to our great State."

Assemblymember Stephen Hawley said, “I’m proud to see the Village of Medina secure these projects through the NY Forward Program. This community has long been one of Western New York’s greatest hidden gems and these projects will help bring improvements for education, transportation and overall quality of life. This is a great step in the right direction to provide our upstate community and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on the region.”

Village of Perry Mayor Rick Hauser said, "The small but scrappy Village of Perry and our partners at Wyoming County are ready to get to work! We’re beyond pleased with the mix of public, private, and people-powered projects chosen for funding support. Game-changing public projects that extend our recreation emphasis, our commitment to the arts, and our continued investment in the public realm. The private projects reflect our commitment to expanding housing, visitor accommodation and mixed-use buildings in our downtown. Finally, there is the advocacy work of supporting all this through a destination capacity-building campaign through our Main Street Association. Thanks from the top down - to Governor Hochul for your strong support of Perry and of downtown revitalization for our ‘583 Little Apples’ of New York; to the state agencies who have conceived and shepherded the program; to our partners at the County; with special shoutouts to my dream team of Village staff and board; and with emphatic praise and gratitude to the tremendous citizens of Perry for their vision, fortitude, endurance, genius, humor, willpower and contributions past, present and very near future. We’re ready."

Mayor of Medina Marguerite Sherman said, "The Village of Medina is very appreciative and excited to be selected as a recipient of this year‘s New York Forward grant. The transformations, upgrades, and renovations will enhance Medina‘s ability to meet its goals in recreation, business, and housing for residents, visitors, and businesses. The future is bright and promising in our beautiful historic village. I wish to thank everyone who played a role in making this happen. We can’t wait to get started!"

Mayor of Geneseo Chris Ivers said, "The Village of Geneseo is excited to advance these transformative projects in our downtown to drive economic revitalization throughout our community. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs to encourage public and private partnerships and build even stronger New York communities.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “This is an exciting time for Medina, one of the most quintessential villages along the Western Erie Canal. The projects funded through the NY Forward program will help Medina continue to transform its downtown into a welcoming and vibrant waterfront community along New York’s most historic waterway. We know that Medina residents and Canal travelers alike will greatly benefit from these investments for years to come.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders, and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward are cornerstones of the state’s economic development policy. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. NY Forward was created in 2022 to revitalize smaller and rural communities throughout the state so that all communities can benefit from the state’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges. Led by the Department of State—with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority the DRI and NY Forward represent an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Both programs are creating a critical mass of vibrant downtowns in every region of the state that is enhancing economic development, promoting quality of life, fostering socio-economic development and achieving the state’s bold climate goals.

In the first seven rounds of the DRI, the state has committed $800 million, investing in 81 downtowns ripe for revitalization that have the potential to become magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, greater economic and housing diversity and opportunity. In the first two rounds of NY Forward, the state has committed $200 million, investing in 43 smaller and rural downtowns. With the Governor’s commitment this year of an additional $100 million each for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, the State has now invested a combined total of $1.2 billion in both programs since their inception, serving 124 downtown communities combined.