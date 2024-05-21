URBAN Photo Awards 2024: Celebrating 15 Years of Exceptional Urban Photography Worldwide
URBAN Photo Awards invites photographers to showcase urban photography skills and compete for global recognition and €37,000 in prizes.
I have been in the photography world for over 80 years, and I have never seen anything like this in any city in Italy.”TRIESTE, ITALY, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- URBAN Photo Awards, a leading international competition celebrating urban photography, is thrilled to announce its 15th edition. Photographers of all levels worldwide are invited to submit their work and compete for a total prize pool of €37,000 and global recognition. The competition will run until June 16th, 2024, culminating in an exhibition at the renowned Trieste Photo Days festival.
This year, URBAN Photo Awards is honored to have Magnum photographer Harry Gruyaert as the jury president. Gruyaert, along with a panel of esteemed industry professionals, including Adam Pretty and Paul Gadd, will meticulously select winners from thousands of submitted images. The competition has a proud history of collaborating with legendary photographers such as Susan Meiselas, Nino Migliori, Martin Parr, Bruce Gilden, and Alec Soth, underlining its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and integrity.
"I have been working in the world of photography for 80 years, however, I have never found a situation like this in any city in Italy," said Italian photography legend Nino Migliori about his experience at Trieste Photo Days.
URBAN Photo Awards offers a unique opportunity for photographers to have their work exhibited at Trieste Photo Days, one of Europe's most prominent photography festivals. This platform allows participants to connect with audiences and fellow professionals from across the continent. The €37,000 prize pool will be distributed among seven distinct title awards, with winners receiving trophies and medals crafted by Giorgio Celiberti, the youngest artist ever showcased at the Venice Biennale.
With a variety of categories, including Projects & Portfolios, Book, Zine, and Press Award, URBAN Photo Awards provides numerous opportunities for emerging talents to be discovered. Under 35 photographers can participate in URBAN Photo Arena, a free contest dedicated to the next generation. Additionally, participants can upload their first photo for free in the Single Photo category, which features four sections: Streets, People, Spaces, and Creative.
URBAN Photo Awards is one of the main projects of dotART, an Italian cultural association based in Trieste. Since 2009, dotART has been promoting exhibitions, courses, workshops, editorial publications, prize competitions, and other initiatives aimed at supporting and providing visibility to photographers of all levels from every corner of the world.
For more information and to submit your work, visit the URBAN Photo Awards website at https://www.urbanphotoawards.com
