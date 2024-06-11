Final Call: URBAN Photo Awards Deadline Approaching – Global Photographers, Submit Now

About

URBAN Photo Awards is a photo contest that sees every year thousand of partecipating pictures and hundreds of participants from all over the world. It is an always growing international photography competition, one of the very few that goes “over the boundaries” of Internet offering to photographers real visibility through dozens of international photo exhibitions. URBAN’s exhibitions culminate during Trieste Photo Days festival, which hosts the awards ceremony, the winners’ collective exhibition of winners and several exhibits of the best ranked photos.

URBAN Photo Awards