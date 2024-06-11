Final Call: URBAN Photo Awards Deadline Approaching – Global Photographers, Submit Now
Enter the URBAN Photo Awards by June 16 for a chance to win €43,000 in prizes and showcase your work at Trieste Photo Days in Italy.
This year's URBAN Photo Awards promises to be our most exciting yet, honoring the legacy of Patricia D. Richards and showcasing the world's best urban photography.”TRIESTE, ITALIA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The URBAN Photo Awards is celebrating its 15th anniversary, inviting photographers worldwide to submit their final entries by June 16th, 2024. With over €43,000 in prizes and an exhibition at the esteemed Trieste Photo Days in North-East Italy, this global photography competition is a unique opportunity for photographers to gain international recognition and showcase their work.
— Stefano Ambroset, founder
Celebrating Patricia D. Richards: A Transatlantic Tribute
In memory of Patricia D. Richards, the URBAN Photo Awards introduces "The Patricia D. Richards Legacy Award." This special prize, aimed at photographers under 35 in the Projects & Portfolios section, commemorates Patricia's lifelong passion for photography and her annual visits from Texas to Trieste. Her legacy continues to inspire young photographers to pursue their creative visions.
Patricia’s friends and family in Plano, Texas, along with her extended community in Trieste, remember her as a mentor who bridged cultures and brought a unique perspective to urban photography. As we approach the final submission deadline, we invite young photographers to honor her legacy by showcasing their talent.
Last Chance to Submit Your Free Entry
Photographers still have the opportunity to submit one photo for free. Additionally, photographers under 35 can participate in the URBAN Photo Arena, a special contest that allows for another free photo submission. These initiatives ensure accessibility and encourage a diverse range of participants to join the competition. Don’t miss this chance to showcase your work and compete for over €43,000 in prizes.
Join a Vibrant Global Network
Participating in the URBAN Photo Awards means joining a vibrant international community. The Trieste Photo Days festival, where the winning works will be exhibited, offers a dynamic platform for photographers to connect, learn, and celebrate. The festival includes solo and group exhibitions, workshops, masterclasses, and talks by industry leaders.
This year’s jury, led by Magnum’s Harry Gruyaert, along with Adam Pretty and Denis Curti, continues the tradition of excellence set by past jurors such as Martin Parr, Susan Meiselas, Alex Webb, Paolo Pellegrin, Alec Soth, Bruce Gilden, and Nino Migliori. Their expertise ensures that each entry is evaluated with the utmost care and respect, maintaining the high standards of the URBAN Photo Awards.
Enhance Your Exposure and Career
Winning the URBAN Photo Awards provides substantial prizes and unparalleled exposure. Winners will have their work showcased at the prestigious Trieste Photo Days, with the award ceremony taking place on October 26th. Winners will connect with audiences, professionals, and industry leaders from across Europe. The prizes include exclusive "Stele" trophies by Giorgio Celiberti, a renowned Biennale of Venice artist, emphasizing the competition’s prestige.
Visit Our Website and Attachments for More Information
For detailed submission guidelines, past winners’ stories, and more information, visit URBAN Photo Awards. Check out the attached documents for insights into "The Patricia D. Richards Legacy Award" and get inspired by Patricia’s journey and contributions.
Contact Information:
dotART - Cultural Association
+39 040 372 0617
info@urbanphotoawards.com
Embrace this final opportunity to share your vision of urban life, honor Patricia Richards' legacy, and become part of a global network celebrating photography. Submit your photos by June 16, 2024, and join us in making this year’s URBAN Photo Awards a memorable event.
