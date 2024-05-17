SURCHEROS® CELEBRATES NEWEST GEORGIA RESTAURANT OPENING IN CARTERSVILLE
First 100 guests receive Free Burritos for a Year on grand opening dayCARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surcheros ® continues to expand in Georgia with its latest restaurant opening in Cartersville, GA. The new location is celebrating a grand opening on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, with a day of giveaways and winning starting at 10:30 a.m. The new Surcheros is located at 104 S Tennessee St and marks the first location in Cartersville and the 28th in Georgia.
To celebrate the grand opening the first 100 customers to make a purchase through the Surcheros app will receive Free Meals for a Year*. The fun continues as guests who use the Surcheros app to make an entrée purchase will receive a Free Drink* from May 22 until May 24.
Additionally, guests can enjoy live music, a price wheel with giveaways and more!
“We are thrilled to open our first location in Cartersville. Continuing to grow in Georgia has been amazing,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO for Surcheros®. “We've been received so warmly on our home turf and are honored to continue to our flavors and Southern hospitality the community.”
The new Cartersville Surcheros features all the fan favorites including freshly-made tacos, grilled burritos, and quesadillas featuring choices of premium meats or vegetables. The menu also includes a selection of more than 25 toppings, plus signature sauces to compliment the dishes. Kids can delight in the Lil’ Ones menu catered just for them, plus guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.
The restaurant includes indoor and outdoor seating, an exterior pick up lane for mobile orders, a salsa bar, and an ordering line where guests can walk through to customize their meals. Guests may dine in or place mobile orders for pickup. The location also offers catering for parties of 10 or more.
The Cartersville Surcheros is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.- 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
To take advantage of the free offers during the Cartersville grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.
For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow the new Cartersville location on social @Surcheros_Cartersville.
*The Free Meals for a Year offer is valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase through the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit.
*The Free Drink offer is valid only for in-app purchases, the offer is available starting May 22 until May 24.
About Surcheros
Surcheros Fresh Mex is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Fresh Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends on every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.
Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.
In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened their business for others to share their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.
Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising.
Kelyn Theus
Ink Link Marketing
+1 850-789-0608
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram