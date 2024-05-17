Submit Release
Applications Open for Public Pre-K Partnership Pilot Grant

Maine’s Preschool Development Renewal Grant is supporting the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to offer grant funding to school administrative units (SAUs) to increase the number of eligible 4-year-olds attending high-quality public Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) programming through partnerships with licensed community providers (center based and family child care) during the 24-25 school year.

In order to realize its goal of reaching universal access to public Pre-K, Maine will need to increase the number of partnerships with licensed community-based providers (e.g., center based and family child care) to ensure equitable access to high-quality early care and education, especially for our most vulnerable children.

Partnerships with licensed community-based providers support SAUs to achieve full day/full week programming for children and to meet the needs of working families while increasing their offering of Public Pre-K.

The Public Pre-K Partnership Pilot Grant RFA will provide funding to support new partnerships with either a licensed center based provider or a licensed family child care provider.

The timeline for the RFA process is as follows:

  • May 17, 2024-RFA Released
  • May 24, 2024—Question Submission Deadline
  • June 6, 2024- RFA Submission Deadline

All questions about the Pre-K Partnership Pilot Grant RFA should be submitted to the Pre-K Partnership Pilot Grant Coordinator identified on the Grant RFPs and RFAs webpage.

Any additional questions about this opportunity may be directed to Michelle Belanger, Pre-K Partnership Specialist, Michelle.Belanger@maine.gov.

