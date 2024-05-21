Skandha launches powerful AI-based proof-of-delivery Ad verification tool for live sports platforms
Skandha Media Services launches Evince - AI-powered Ad verification tool for live sport streaming platforms
AI-enabled Evince automates detection and capture of primary and secondary Ad elements on multiple live sport streams, to instantaneously store visual proof of delivery
AI-enabled Evince automates detection and capture of primary and secondary Ad elements on multiple live sport streams, providing visual proof of delivery
With Evince we can deliver super-efficient Ad verification and next-level proof of delivery that simply did not exist before”MUMBAI, INDIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skandha Media Services, a leader in scalable playout services that leverage cloud technology, automation, AI, and machine learning, has launched Evince, a unique AI-based Ad verification tool that offers total peace of mind to live sports streaming platforms and advertising agencies.
— Yogesh Salian - Director of Client Services, Skandha Media Services
Designed to empower broadcasters, OTT platforms, content owners & aggregators, rights holders, and brands, the AI-enabled technology automates the detection and capture of primary and secondary Ad elements on live sport streams.
With Evince, advertising agencies and advertisers can see exactly how an Ad appeared on a specific channel via mobile, digital, or CTV, and at what point during a live event. The solution ensures that contractual obligations are met by providing advertisers with automated visual proof-of-delivery.
“This technology goes far beyond providing traditional logs for a live sports stream that may be firing hundreds and even thousands of Ads over the full length of a live game or competition,” said Yogesh Salian, director of client services at Skandha Media Services. “The advertising agency not only has the ability to check that a particular Ad appeared visually correctly during an event on a specific stream or platform, but also that it was delivered at a specific time, or in a particular spot, for the expected duration.”
Ad placement and timing are crucial during live sports events. Evince provides visual evidence that an Ad has been served by using AI to detect Ad elements displayed in a live sport stream. It captures and meticulously records each one as a video or image file with timestamps, using metadata to automate file names relating to the commercial ID and brand.
Video spot Ads (including those carrying QR codes) are saved as files in MP4 format and L-Band, Aston, and Bug Ads are saved as PNG, JPG & MOV files. The files are instantaneously and securely stored in the cloud so that each Ad insertion record can be accessed reliably in real-time.
Skandha developed the new AI-based technology after a customer approached them to find a way to provide visual proof to their advertisers that 100% of Ads were being served and displayed correctly during the streaming of a live cricket match.
“Initially we implemented a manual process to monitor and record screenshots and videos of each Ad on multiple streams during the match,” explained Salian. “Although the client was impressed with having instant access to the visual files of every single Ad, the manpower and resources to accomplish this level of verification was unsustainable. This is when we introduced Machine Learning to automate the process - training cameras to identify and capture Ad elements. With Evince we can deliver super-efficient Ad verification and next-level proof of delivery that simply did not exist before.”
“The transparency that Evince provides builds trust with advertisers by ensuring responsible ad practices that contribute to safeguarding their brand identity,” adds Salian. “We carried out a Proof of Concept (POC) for one of the large OTT platforms in India and Evince went beyond their expectations.
Advertisers spend big money on Ad insertions during live sporting events, so being able to provide easily accessible visual proof of delivery using AI is a game changer,” concluded Salian. “Our new Evince tool fosters a trustworthy and sustainable advertising ecosystem for all stakeholders.”
Evince provides complete peace of mind to live sports streaming platforms and helps broadcasters and OTT platforms to fulfill contractual obligations with advertisers.
Ramkrishna Sharma
Skandha Media Services
+91 22 62040505
rsharma@skandha.in
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn