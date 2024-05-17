What’s going wrong with Britain’s universities?

UK universities are widely regarded as some of the best in the world. Boasting six of Europe’s top 10 universities, it’s easy to see why so many students choose to study in Britain.

Yet despite this, Britain faces a major skills shortage. Outcomes vary greatly across students from different backgrounds. And prospective students are increasingly sceptical about whether a degree is worth the money.

With the election fast approaching, all parties are laying out their vision for the future of Britain’s universities. So why does it matter? Are UK universities really world leading? How is it funded? Is this sustainable? Are degrees worth the money? And what needs to change?

In this episode, the Expert Factor team take a deep dive into universities – their funding models, what they cost to the taxpayer, how much they contribute to the economy, where they’re failing, and what needs to change.

The Expert Factor is the podcast for people who haven’t had enough of experts. Each week the directors of three leading and respected think tanks – Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Hannah White of the Institute for Government, and Anand Menon of UK in a Changing Europe – get together to discuss, debate and explain the big questions and themes that will shape the election – and the political landscape for years to come.