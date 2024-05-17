Starmer steps on Sunak’s toes

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer delivered their election pitches to the public this week – the PM with a focus on security and the Labour leader with six broader commitments from tackling NHS waiting lists to small boats.

In parliament, the week started with a sobering report on the trauma that too many women face while giving birth. And on Monday evening, MPs voted (narrowly) for members to be suspended from the estate if they are arrested for a violent or sexual offence.

And inquires are back: Sue Gray spoke at the Covid inquiry this week, while Westminster awaits the next session of the Post Office inquiry and the long-awaited publication of the report into the infected blood scandal.

The IfG’s Hannah White, Emma Norris and Alice Lilly are joined by special guest PoliticsHome political editor Adam Payne to discuss what it all means.