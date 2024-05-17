Juliette Binoche and Lang Lang Attend the Better World Fund Gala at the Cannes Film Festival Live Streamed by Herflix

Lang Lang and Juliette Binoche on the red-carpet of the Better World Fund gala in Cannes

Juliette Binoche and Lang Lang attended the Better World Fund gala in Cannes at the magnificent Carlton Hotel supporting women's empowerment live on Herflix

Herflix delivers exciting entertainment and inspiring experiences to women worldwide. Partnering with the Better World Fund supports Herflix’s ongoing contribution to women globally.” — Founder & President of Herflix, Adriana Shaw

CANNES, ALPES-MARITIMES, FRANCE, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herflix, a leading streaming platform for movies, about for, and by women, live streamed on the Herflix platform, the 15th edition of the Better World Fund gala, presided over by Manuel Collas de La Roche, President and Founder, and the visionary Jacqueline Zheng, President of Bestway. The HerflixLive! broadcast was streamed around the globe to 53-countries on the Herflix platform, and a special additional feed was sponsored by Herflix on MetaCannes, a virtual film festival, powered by Theta Network. This year's celebration honored the milestone 60th anniversary of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations and benefited the Lang Lang Foundation. The performances by Lang Lang and Joyce Jonathan streamed live to worldwide audiences.

The star-studded evening at the Carlton Cannes Hotel was graced by luminaries: The great actress Juliette Binoche, virtuoso pianist Lang Lang, singer-songwriter Joyce Jonathan, and members of European royalty: H.R.H Charles de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, H.R.H Béatrice de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, H.R.H Camilla de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, H.R.H Maria Carolina de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, and H.R.H Li Ran Ran - Princess of Belgium. Other distinguished guests included Eric Alauzet - French Deputy and President of the Group of "Amitiés France-Chine", Dong Guangli - General Consulate of China in Marseille, Mohamed Abou el Enein, Enaam Mayara - President of the House of Councilors of Morocco, H.E Eliza Reid - First Lady of Iceland, Kiera Chaplin, actress and director Nadine Labaki, Jessica de Mortier, and Monika Bacardi.

The prestigious Better World Best Achievement Award honored Jacqueline Zheng, Guila Clara Kessous, H.E Eliza Reid, Lady Monika Bacardi, Mohamed Abou el Enein, Alexandre Amartei, and Valentina Castellani Quinn, who was presented her award by Anwar Elkamony of the Hope Giver Campaign.

The event's success was made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Mme Jacqueline Zheng President of Bestway, L.RAPHAEL Geneva founder & CEO Ronit Raphael Leitersdorf, Studio Mao, 314 Casino Cannes, Squair Law Firm, Quinn Studio, Parole Paris, Joanna Plafsky, Ms. Jessica de Mortier, Hehe High Jewelry, Natalia Domoratskaya and Stephen Mao, Clinic Lémanic, Lagouarre, Quinn Studios Entertainment, Four Seasons Casablanca, Open Culture Foundation, Rai, Guy Baruche - Paris, UNESCO Ambassador and Artist for Peace - Mrs. Guila Clara Kessous, Maia Wine, Hope Giver Camapaign, Sada El Balad, Cosmopolitan China, Herflix, Dubai Media TV, Qatar Media TV, IL Welcome Magazine, Fab UK, Global Magazine, We Do Sync, Breaking News Arabia, Luxury Magazine, Celebre Magazine, Chic Icon, L'Oreal, and Dessange, Fashion TV, Baron Ribeyre & Associés.

About Herflix:

Herflix is a premium streaming platform dedicated to delivering immersive entertainment experiences worldwide for women. With a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Herflix offers a diverse array of content tailored to the preferences of its global audience. Herflix utilizes proprietary AI/ML features to deliver highly personalized content, search results and enable community engagement. Visit Herflix at www.Herflix.com

About the Better World Fund:

The Better World Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing global cooperation and sustainable development. Through initiatives spanning humanitarian aid, cultural exchange, and environmental stewardship, the Fund strives to foster a more equitable and prosperous world for future generations. Visit the Better World Fund at www.betterworld.fund

