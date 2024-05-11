Juliette Binoche to Headline Herflix Live Stream of Better World Fund Gala from Cannes

Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche and pianist Lang Lang will headline the glamorous Better World Fund Gala on May 15, 2024 broadcast LIVE! on Herflix.com

The Better World Fund anticipates this magnificent gala supporting women's empowerment in the presence of industry luminaries and world leaders.” — Manuel Collas de la Roche

CANNES, ALPES-MARITIMES, FRANCE, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herflix, a leading streaming platform for movies, about for, and by women, is set to captivate audiences worldwide with exclusive live coverage of the red-carpet and gala event hosted by the Better World Fund. Broadcasting from the illustrious Carlton Hotel during the Cannes Film Festival on May 15th, 2024, at 7:30 PM CEST time. viewers in 53 countries will be treated to a star-studded affair celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Franco-Chinese relations.

Distinguished guests, including Academy Award winner actress Juliette Binoche and virtuoso Chinese pianist Lang Lang, will grace the event, promising an evening of glamour and cultural significance. Hosting the red-carpet will be Clubhouse legend Swan Sit, representing both Herflix and the Better World Fund. This occasion marks a momentous milestone in international diplomacy, underscoring the 60 year anniversary of the enduring bond between France and China. The evening’s entertainment will feature captivating performances by Lang Lang and acclaimed French artist Joyce Jonathan, epitomizing the cultural fusion between France and China.

Herflix will continue its exclusive coverage on May 16th, 2024 at 10:30 AM CEST by streaming the Master Class for women’s empowerment led by UNESCO artist for peace Guila Clara Kessous, featuring luminaries from the film industry and renowned celebrities including Former French Minister of Women’s rights Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, Ambassador for Peace of the Universal Circle of Ambassadors of Peace Aurelia Khazan, Iceland’s First Lady Eliza Jean Reid, ⁠Managing Director of Adobe France Sophie Yannicopoulos, Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Mohamed Aboueleneen, H.R.H. Béatrice de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, and Jacqueline Zheng Founder of Bestway Healthcare Group.

The cinema panel will be moderated by Valentina Castellani-Quinn founder of Quinn Studio Entertainment with guests including director and president of l’ANAC Francesco Ranieri Martinotti, Venice Film Festival jury member director Alessandra Speciale, award winning producer Lady Monika Bacardi, founder and president of HERFLIX Adriana Shaw, Robusto Films President Riccardo Romani, director and Fimoj’s President Alfonso Cuaron Esperanto, President of RAI CINEMA Paolo Del Brocco, and award winning director Anselma Dell'Olio.

In addition to its cultural significance, the gala will serve as a charitable endeavor, benefiting the Lang Lang International Music Foundation and its mission to empower underprivileged children through music education. A private auction will be conducted to raise funds for this noble cause.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Herflix

348 W57th Street, Suite 143

New York, NY 10019

+1 (310) 428-5872

info@Herflix.com

About Herflix:

Herflix is a premium streaming platform dedicated to delivering immersive entertainment experiences worldwide for women. With a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Herflix offers a diverse array of content tailored to the preferences of its global audience. Herflix utilizes proprietary AI/ML features to deliver highly personalized content, search results and enable community engagement. Visit Herflix at www.Herflix.com

About the Better World Fund:

The Better World Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing global cooperation and sustainable development. Through initiatives spanning humanitarian aid, cultural exchange, and environmental stewardship, the Fund strives to foster a more equitable and prosperous world for future generations. Visit the Better World Fund at www.betterworld.fund

Better World Fund

178 Bd Haussmann

Paris 75008

contact@betterworld.fund