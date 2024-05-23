Qwatch: A Premium Islamic Smartwatch From iQIBLA

iQIBLA launches Qwatch, an Islamic smartwatch with Quran, prayer times, health tracking & more. It empowers Muslims to connect faith with modern life.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, UAE – iQIBLA, a leading innovator in Islamic tech solutions, unveils the Qwatch. This premium Islamic smartwatch seamlessly blends faith-focused features with modern functionalities, empowering Muslims to elevate their spiritual lives and enhance daily routines.

“The Qwatch is designed to be a seamless companion for the modern Muslim,” said NOOR Jack Shao, CEO of iQIBLA. “Technology can empower users to stay connected to their faith while integrating it into everyday lives.”

Key features of the smartwatch include:

Accurate Prayer Times: Location-based prayer timings and customizable Azan reminders ensure no prayer is missed.

Daily Azkar: Integrated recordings of Morning and Evening Azkar, along with a collection of daily Azkar in text format, strengthen the connection with Allah.

Full Quran Recitation: Listen to the complete Quran recited by Sheikh Fares Abbad, even without an internet connection.

Hijri Calendar: View important Islamic dates, receive notifications, and customize the calendar according to personal needs.

The Most Beautiful Names: Learn and understand the 99 Names of Allah for a deeper connection with faith.

Embrace a Healthier Lifestyle:

Heart Rate Monitoring: Monitor heart rate easily with a simple tap, aligning with the Prophet's (PBUH) teachings on self-care.

Blood Oxygen Monitoring (SPO2): Track blood oxygen levels for valuable insights into well-being.

Sports Tracking: Built-in sports tracking for various activities like running, walking, and hiking elevates fitness routines.

Sleep Monitoring: Gain valuable insights into sleep patterns with sleep monitoring, allowing optimization of rest and well-being.

Stay Informed and Connected:

Single Touch Functionality: Intuitive single-touch controls ensure easy navigation of the watch.

Smart Notifications: Receive call, SMS, and social media notifications directly on the wrist.

Bluetooth Calling: Answer calls directly from the watch, guaranteeing no important conversation is missed.

More Than Just a Smartwatch:

The Qwatch transcends a typical smartwatch, serving as a companion for the modern Muslim lifestyle. Advanced features and sleek design empower users to stay connected to faith, manage health, and remain informed, all while maintaining a stylish look.

About iQIBLA:

iQIBLA, a Dubai-based IT company, creates smart wearable technology designed to empower Muslims in daily lives. The mission is to integrate faith with modern technology by developing innovative products and features that simplify Muslim religious practices.