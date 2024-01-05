Xring Reinvents Health Monitoring with AI and Light at CES 2024

Umeox's Xring revolutionizes health monitoring with AI and light, providing personalized insights and painless glucose tracking.

SHENZHEN, GUANDONG, CHINA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Umeox, a pioneer in wearable health technology, will take the stage at CES 2024 to showcase its groundbreaking Xring – a revolutionary device poised to reshape the future of continuous, non-invasive health monitoring. Xring empowers individuals to take charge of their well-being and unlock a path to healthier, longer lives.

Personalized Health Insights for All with HealthGPT and Xring

Xring transcends conventional wearables by integrating HealthGPT, a cutting-edge technology that marries advanced health data collection with the power of large language models (LLMs). This enables Xring to analyze a multitude of health metrics, including heart rate, sleep patterns, and blood oxygen levels, and deliver personalized health insights and actionable recommendations.

Painless Blood Glucose Tracking with AI and Light for Diabetics

For millions grappling with diabetes or prediabetes, daily finger pricks are a harsh reality. The Xring eliminates this burden with its built-in, non-invasive blood glucose monitoring. Powered by an AI-driven algorithm and photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, the Xring painlessly analyzes blood sugar through subtle light absorption in the skin. This game-changer empowers diabetics with enhanced control and paves the way for a future free from needles.

Xring: Beyond a Health Tracker, a Multi-Functional Powerhouse

The Xring seamlessly blends advanced health tracking with everyday convenience, making it a multi-functional powerhouse.

Water Resistant and Durable: With 50m water resistance and an IP68 rating, the Xring thrives in workouts, showers, and even swims.

5-Day Battery Life: Stay powered up with an average battery life of 5 days on normal usage.

Accurate Vital Signs Tracking: Monitor heart rate, SpO2, HRV, and skin temperature to gain a deeper understanding of overall health.

Reminders and Productivity: Manage daily tasks with built-in alarms, Pomodoro timers, medication reminders, and alarm clock functions.

Guided Breathing and Meditation: Reduce stress and promote relaxation with personalized breathing exercises and meditations.

Umeox and Actxa Partner to Revolutionize Preventative Healthcare

Furthering its commitment to revolutionizing preventative healthcare, Umeox announces a strategic partnership with Actxa, a leading AI healthcare technology company. This collaboration brings BGEM™, Actxa's award-winning AI-powered blood glucose monitoring solution, to future Xring models. BGEM™ analyzes PPG data from wearables to assess the risk of prediabetes and T2DM, empowering individuals to take proactive steps towards preventative healthcare.

“At Umeox, we believe everyone deserves the power to live a healthier life,” says Jack Shao, Founder and CEO of Umeox. “The Xring is the culmination of our 17-year dedication to empowering individuals, and our partnership with Actxa further strengthens our resolve to revolutionize preventative healthcare. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for a healthier future.”

Experience the future of health monitoring with the Xring. Visit Umeox at booth booth number 54946 Venetian Expo at CES 2024.

