“LaSalle is poised to take advantage of great opportunities.” — Brian Fraser, CFO, LaSalle Medical Associates, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Fraser has joined LaSalle Medical Associates as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Fraser brings over 30 years of financial management experience, including over 15 years as CFO of EPIC Management Services, where he worked alongside LaSalle’s current CEO, Duane Whittington.
“LaSalle has a long and rich history of serving patients in the community. I am thrilled to join LaSalle and look forward to working with Duane and Dr. Arteaga to advance the growth and diversification vision of the organization,” says Fraser.
Fraser will be a key part of the leadership team at LaSalle, working closely with Whittington and LaSalle’s founder, Dr. Albert Arteaga, on key strategic measures to expand LaSalle’s existing business and diversify into new and complementary lines of business.
Fraser brings a broad range of financial management experience to LaSalle, including public accounting, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing and cultural resource management. Fraser is a Certified Public Accountant and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Redlands.
“LaSalle is excited to add yet another seasoned professional to our executive team as we position ourselves to expand LaSalle’s footprint,” said Dr. Albert Arteaga, MD, founder of LaSalle Medical Associates. Mr. Fraser’s history and experience will further support the organization’s vision and mission to deliver patient-centered care to all.
For more information, contact the LaSalle corporate office in Redlands by calling (909) 890-0407 or visiting their website, LaSalleMedicalAssociates.com.
About LaSalle Medical Associates
LaSalle Medical Associates, Inc. is one of the largest independent and Latino-owned healthcare companies in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The corporate office is in Redlands.
LaSalle is also an Independent Practice Association (IPA) of independently contracted doctors, hospitals, and clinics, delivering high-quality patient care to more than 360,000 patients in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Riverside, San Bernardino and Tulare counties.
Carl M. Dameron, Creative Director
“LaSalle has a long and rich history of serving patients in the community. I am thrilled to join LaSalle and look forward to working with Duane and Dr. Arteaga to advance the growth and diversification vision of the organization,” says Fraser.
Fraser will be a key part of the leadership team at LaSalle, working closely with Whittington and LaSalle’s founder, Dr. Albert Arteaga, on key strategic measures to expand LaSalle’s existing business and diversify into new and complementary lines of business.
Fraser brings a broad range of financial management experience to LaSalle, including public accounting, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing and cultural resource management. Fraser is a Certified Public Accountant and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Redlands.
“LaSalle is excited to add yet another seasoned professional to our executive team as we position ourselves to expand LaSalle’s footprint,” said Dr. Albert Arteaga, MD, founder of LaSalle Medical Associates. Mr. Fraser’s history and experience will further support the organization’s vision and mission to deliver patient-centered care to all.
For more information, contact the LaSalle corporate office in Redlands by calling (909) 890-0407 or visiting their website, LaSalleMedicalAssociates.com.
About LaSalle Medical Associates
LaSalle Medical Associates, Inc. is one of the largest independent and Latino-owned healthcare companies in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The corporate office is in Redlands.
LaSalle is also an Independent Practice Association (IPA) of independently contracted doctors, hospitals, and clinics, delivering high-quality patient care to more than 360,000 patients in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Riverside, San Bernardino and Tulare counties.
Carl M. Dameron, Creative Director
Dameron Communications
CarlD@DameronCommunicaitons.com