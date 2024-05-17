Submit Release
The Supply & Demand Show welcomes Eddie Misicka and Chris Kucharski of OneRail

Discover "The Supply & Demand Show": A thrilling logistics webcast series with hosts Richard Crawford and Kerim Kfuri having guests from OneRail this week

We're excited to welcome Eddie Misicka and Chris Kucharski from OneRail on our show. Their expertise in last mile logistics and innovative solutions will offer valuable insights for our audience”
— Kerim Kfuri
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Radar proudly presents "The Supply & Demand Show," an enthralling interview series that delves deep into the world of logistics and supply chain management. Hosted by the distinguished TV host and producer Richard Crawford, alongside supply chain expert Kerim Kfuri, this webcast and podcast promises viewers an enlightening and entertaining journey into the heart of this vital industry.

Join Richard Crawford and Kerim Kfuri as they explore the fascinating world of logistics and supply chain management, delivering laughter, wisdom, and actionable advice with each episode.

This Week's Special Guests: Eddie Misicka and Chris Kucharski of OneRail

On this week's episode of "The Supply & Demand Show," we're excited to welcome Eddie Misicka and Chris Kucharski from OneRail. They will be discussing the latest innovations in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, particularly focusing on OneRail's newly launched Inventory Visibility solution.

In response to the pervasive problem of product shrinkage during transport, OneRail has introduced a cutting-edge Inventory Visibility solution within its OmniPoint® cloud-based platform. This solution aims to combat shrinkage, increase efficiencies, and provide real-time in-transit reporting to address the challenges faced by manufacturers and retailers.

They will also discuss the unique capabilities of OneRail's Inventory Visibility solution, including its ability to track orders down to the item level and offer comprehensive visibility throughout the supply chain.

Don't miss this informative discussion with Eddie Misicka and Chris Kucharski as they shed light on how OneRail's innovative solutions are reshaping last mile logistics and empowering businesses to meet their delivery promise.

For more information or to watch/listen to the episode, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RohkHmTJCI8

About The Supply and Demand Show

Each episode of "The Supply & Demand Show" features candid discussions with some of the most influential leaders in logistics and supply chain management. From industry trends to innovative strategies, viewers and listeners will gain invaluable insights to help navigate their own professional endeavors.

One of the highlights of the show is the "Hot Seat" segment, where guests are challenged to tackle five difficult industry questions in just five minutes. This fast-paced and engaging segment adds an element of excitement while providing viewers with a glimpse into the minds of industry experts.

"The Supply & Demand Show" is available for streaming on YouTube and can be accessed as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

